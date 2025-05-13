From boosting biodiversity and inclusivity to helping new parents save: Meet the winners of the Start Up Idea of the Year competition

Zain Ansari, founder of Phyta Biodesign, designer of modular wall panels made from mycelium (mushroom roots) that double as habitats for solitary bees.

Three game-changing startups – an architectural designer designing biodiversity-boosting building materials, an adaptive fashion brand empowering the disabled community, and a money-saving platform for new parents – have won the Start Up Idea of the Year competition, launched by Monzo Business and Enterprise Nation.

Chosen from almost 3,000 submissions, the winners were selected for their groundbreaking solutions to pressing social and environmental problems, showing the power of fresh ideas to make a real difference and boost the economy.

The three outstanding start-ups were chosen by a panel of judges based on their clear growth strategies and potential as well as measurable impact they have on the community.

The winners:

Olivia and Tanyka Davson, founders of cubbi, a Birmingham-based money-saving app for new parents.

First place – Phyta Biodesign (London)

Grant: £10,000

Architectural Designer Zain Ansari is helping biodiversity bloom in cities with Apia – modular wall panels made from mycelium (mushroom roots) that double as habitats for solitary bees. Designed to be built into buildings and homes, the panels offer an elegant and scalable way to tackle pollinator decline. Zain plans to use the funding from Monzo to refine his prototype and scale the product, with a vision to launch a globally leading UK design and fabrication studio.

Second place – cubbi (Birmingham)

Grant: £8,000

cubbi is a money-saving app for new parents, offering exclusive discounts on brands that parents love. Inspired by UNiDAYS but for mums and dads, the platform was founded by sisters Olivia and Tanyka Davson. The app has grown rapidly since its inception in 2024, already helping thousands of parents navigate the financial pressure of starting a family. They plan to use the grant to expand their user base and launch a Father’s Day campaign to increase engagement among dads.

Third place - Intotum (London)

Grant: £7,000

Founded by 23-year-old Hanan Tantush, Intotum designs pioneering adaptive clothing for disabled people that’s stylish, functional and inclusive. Inspired by her grandfather’s struggle with restrictive clothing following cancer treatment, Hanan has launched a fashion line that’s made for disabled people, shaped by voices from the disabled community. Now she’s aiming to take her brand to UK high streets and plans to invest the grant to create her next collection, including seated coats and accessible trousers.

Each winner receives funding in terms of a grant, tailored support from Enterprise Nation, and a six-month Monzo Business Pro * account offer to support their next stage of growth.

Jordan Shwide, General Manager, Monzo Business, said: “At Monzo, we’re proud to serve more than half a million businesses across the UK — and every day, we see the passion, creativity and resilience it takes to build something from the ground up. These three winners are shining examples of that spirit in action. They’re solving real problems in innovative ways, and we’re thrilled to champion them as part of a business community that’s shaping the future, and help them take their businesses to the next level.”

Emma Jones, CBE, founder and CEO of small business support platform Enterprise Nation (https://www.enterprisenation.com/, said: “Start-ups play a vital role in stimulating growth and innovation in the UK. This initiative is all about highlighting the journey and the challenges, and how brilliant people like these entrepreneurs solve them.

“It's such a pleasure to see these determined, talented entrepreneurs build something that supports communities and sustainability - reinforcing the notion that good ideas can become good businesses."