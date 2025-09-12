From coalfields to the world stage: A new era of expansion

Steve Parry has travelled the world with the company for 45 years

A global leader in geophysical and petrophysical logging is preparing to expand into fresh international markets following a period of sustained growth.

Robertson Geo has entered its next stage of worldwide development after relocating to new headquarters in Conwy, further cementing its role as a leading exporter and authority in geophysical and petrophysical services.

With 95% of sales generated overseas and operations spanning more than 160 countries, the company oversees a network of over 25 approved agents, supported by bases in the USA and Hong Kong, and employs a 55-strong workforce.

Sales and Marketing Director Steve Parry, who has dedicated 45 years to the business, has witnessed its evolution from a local service provider into a global industry frontrunner.

“In the early days, we had to be adventurous, my boss gave me an atlas and told me to go sell,” said Steve, originally from Bangor.

“These days, exporters have numerous tools at their disposal, ranging from the internet and social media to webinars, government export initiatives, and even AI. Back in the day, before the internet and mobile phones, the primary source of information was the Yellow Pages!”

He continued: “Travelling all over the world I could find myself in the middle of nowhere in those early days, it was a risk. I’ve been shot at, stranded in deserts, and even lost a car in a flash flood, but it’s been an incredible journey from there to where we are now.”

Founded in the early 1980s to serve Britain’s coalfields, Robertson Geo soon expanded abroad, delivering projects in Indonesia, South Africa, New Zealand, and further afield.

By 1984, overseas clients began requesting to purchase the company’s own in-house designed equipment, triggering a pivot from services to product sales and fueling an export boom that continues today.

“Many UK exporters focus on Europe,” Steve said. “We decided to take on the world. From zero exports in 1984, we were selling to over 50 countries within a decade. Today, 98% of our equipment sales are international and we are looking to do more in emerging markets in central Asia and Africa.”

That worldwide success has been driven by long-term partnerships, trust, and strong face-to-face connections.

“Selling is the easy part,” Steve added. “Supporting customers globally and providing after-sales service is where it gets tough, and where we’ve really excelled.”

To strengthen its customer support and training offer, Robertson Geo is rolling out the RG Academy, a new global training programme that will operate from its Conwy base and be delivered internationally — beginning in the USA, Middle East, and Asia.

“We’re proud to bring clients from across the globe to North Wales,” said Steve.

“Our new headquarters marks the next chapter of growth, and Conwy will be at the heart of it.”