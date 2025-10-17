From Fields to Futures: Route to Rural Week Explores the Countryside’s Best-Kept Career Secret

The Route to Rural week starts on 21st October aiming to attract new talent to the rural professional sector.

The Route to Rural week starts on 21st October aiming to attract new talent to the rural professional sector. Changing times in the countryside mean there are more jobs in agricultural valuation work, providing professional careers in advising and working for farmers, landowners, environmental charities, and infrastructure providers.

Interest in rural career opportunities is growing with university applications for rural land management rising by 11% following the launch of Jeremy Clarkson’s latest venture ‘Clarkson’s Farm’,1 which has altered perceptions and shown the rural economy in a new light.

Helping to support its growing profession, the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) is proud to be inspiring change and spearheading the charge to attract young people to work through Route to Rural week, collaborating with employers and universities.

Route to Rural week is designed to open the door to a wide range of future professional career opportunities working with and advising farming, land use, estate and property management, valuation, and utilities and infrastructure.

The CAAV and its members work closely with schools and universities by attending open days and careers fairs to provide young adults with guidance and raise awareness of necessary apprenticeships and education routes available to those with an interest in a career in the rural economy.

This year, with Route to Rural week, the CAAV is also using a social media campaign designed to highlight work in the profession and cast the net far and wide among the next generation.

Jeremy Moody, Secretary and Adviser at the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers commented: “It’s been refreshing to see an influx of young professionals take an interest in a career in the rural profession. Route to Rural week is all about building on this and opening conversations and opportunities.

“The rural economy is growing and offers multiple career paths. While finding career opportunities may seem like finding a needle in a haystack, Route to Rural is about opening doors and showcasing what’s on offer to inspire the next generation of talent.”

For more information on Route to Rural week and the CAAV, visit: https://www.caav.org.uk/welcome-to-route-to-rural.