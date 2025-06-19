From garage to good cause across the UK Access Self Storage unlocks eight 100 sq ft garage sized units to collect for Cancer Research UK

Empty garage sized unit awaiting donations for CRUK

In celebration of the UK’s first ever Self Storage Week, Access Self Storage unveils a partnership with Cancer Research UK (CRUK), hosting a nationwide charity donation initiative to collect items for resale in 8 of their high street retail stores.

In a week long commitment, between 23rd – 27th June, 8 www.accessstorage.com sites across the UK will unlock the doors of a dedicated 100 sq ft storage unit, roughly the size of a typical family garage, and invite local communities to fill them with pre-loved, but usable items for CRUK.

Locals from Nottingham to Portsmouth, and 6 other areas are encouraged to donate items sitting unused in their own garages, everything from homeware to clothing, books, toys, and bric a brac can be dropped off during Self Storage Week at 8 Access Self Storage sites dotted across the UK, and help fill the garage sized storage unit.

Whilst Self Storage Week has been created to shine a light on a lesser known industry and the vital role that self storage plays for individuals, families and businesses across the country, this partnership has been formed to raise awareness of how self storage can be a resource not just for life transitions, but also for community good.

Donated items ready for resale at Cancer Research UK stores

Donations must be in good, resaleable condition.

All collected items will be distributed to CRUK’s high street retail stores, helping to stock over 550 stores nationwide, where sales directly support the organisation’s lifesaving research into the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

Participating Access Self Storage Locations:

Nottingham

Birmingham Central

High Wycombe

Harrow

Portsmouth

Bracknell

Fulham

Wembley

Cancer Research commented, "By donating to Cancer Research UK, you're helping fund vital research that leads to earlier diagnoses, better treatments, and more lives saved every day. Every donation, large or small, brings us closer to a cure. Thank you for your support."

Jan Albert Fourie, General Manager of Operations, Access Self Storage said,“Self Storage Week is all about highlighting the diverse role self storage plays in people’s lives and in this case, in supporting our communities. Our partnership with Cancer Research UK offers both our customers and those living locally a practical way to declutter their homes, donate unused items, and make a real difference. It is a simple but powerful idea, turning the things you no longer need into funding for world class research.”

Items can be dropped at any of the 8 participating Access Self Storage sites from 08:30 – 18:00 daily, between 23rd – 27th June.