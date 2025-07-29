User (UGC) Submitted

In the fast-paced world of financial journalism, credibility and speed are often the exclusive domain of global heavyweights. But one digital news outlet from the Caribbean has repeatedly turned that assumption on its head.

Antigua.news, a publication originally launched as a diplomatic mouthpiece, has risen to international prominence by breaking some of the most consequential stories in banking and finance.

A Humble Beginning with Diplomatic Roots

Established in 2022 by Ambassador Dario Item, Antigua.news was conceived as the official media arm of the Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda in Madrid. Its initial mission was modest: to share updates about national affairs and diplomatic initiatives. But its trajectory changed dramatically when it began investigating the shockwaves rippling through global markets after the downfall of Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds.

A Breakthrough Moment: Scooping the Financial Elite

The media landscape took notice in May 2023 when Antigua.news released a report titled “Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds write-down: Swiss Court orders FINMA to disclose documents to plaintiffs.” The article highlighted inconsistencies in public statements made by the Swiss National Bank and financial regulator FINMA, just before UBS took over Credit Suisse in a controversial emergency deal.

Major global outlets—Financial Times, Reuters, Finews, and El Español—quickly followed suit, citing the Caribbean outlet’s findings. The Financial Times itself noted that Antigua.news had “scooped the world’s financial press,” with its Corporate Finance Editor, Robert Smith, calling it one of the most important European banking stories of the year.

Consistency Over Coincidence

Rather than fizzling out after its moment of fame, Antigua.news continued to pursue the story relentlessly. In October 2023, its piece titled “Credit Suisse AT1s Case: The Unspoken Things” raised further questions about the Swiss government's handling of the March 19, 2023 bailout. By then, media powerhouses such as Corriere del Ticino, Inside Paradeplatz, and El País had started citing the outlet as a source.

November 2023 saw two more hard-hitting exclusives: one detailing allegations of biased treatment toward AT1 bondholders, and another revealing the filing of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. against Credit Suisse, its executives, and auditing giant PwC. These stories once again sent ripples through the international press, with Die Weltwoche and Economia Digital among those amplifying the reports.

Relentless Coverage and New Revelations

Throughout 2024, Antigua.news stayed ahead of the curve, publishing confidential documents and witness statements that suggest coordinated attempts by Swiss authorities and bank officials to manipulate public perception and delay legal accountability. Coverage in Finews, Tages-Anzeiger, and Economia Digital continued to validate the outlet’s scoops.

What sets Antigua.news apart isn't just its speed, but the depth and precision of its investigative work—hallmarks that have made it a trusted source even among Europe’s most respected financial publications.

Recognition and Respect

In recognition of its journalistic excellence, Antigua.news has been named “Best Online News Media of the Year” for both 2023 and 2024 by the Antigua Barbuda Global Music & Media Awards (ABGMA). The accolades reflect a growing acknowledgment that this Caribbean portal is no longer just a niche outlet, but a genuine force in investigative reporting.

As Finews pointed out, the platform “repeatedly outpaced the Financial Times,” providing coverage that was both timely and uniquely informed. The Swiss publication noted that Antigua.news, once unknown beyond its region, had become essential reading for those tracking the Credit Suisse fallout.

Redefining Journalism in the Digital Age

What began as a local media project aimed at highlighting the diplomatic work of Antigua and Barbuda has become a case study in how small, agile newsrooms can disrupt traditional journalism. By consistently exposing gaps in official narratives and breaking high-stakes financial stories, Antigua.news has demonstrated that impactful journalism doesn’t have to originate from traditional media capitals.

As investigations into Credit Suisse’s collapse continue, and as global regulators wrestle with the implications, Antigua.news appears set to remain a leading voice in the coverage—defying expectations and reshaping the role of small media outlets in the international news ecosystem.