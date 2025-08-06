From Italy to London and Birmingham to Belfast, Danielle Serpico left audiences transformed this summer – NLP master trainer heads for a landmark Dublin event

Essex-born NLP Master Trainer, BlackBelt MasterMind founder and author, Danielle Serpico, recently made a powerful impact on audiences in Italy and across the UK this summer in advance of her upcoming NLP Practitioner Course at The Royal Marine Hotel, Dublin, from 15–19 September 2025.

London / Belfast / Birmingham / Italy – August 2025

Excellence on Major International Platforms

Danielle Serpico speaking at Peakefest

This summer, Serpico:

Delivered a sold-out NLP training and retreat in Italy , helping attendees rewire beliefs and achieve breakthroughs in the Tuscan/Umbria region.

, helping attendees rewire beliefs and achieve breakthroughs in the Tuscan/Umbria region. Opened the prestigious Iconic Wealth for Women conference in London , sharing the stage with Kylie Anderson and inspiring hundreds with her insights into wealth mindset and subconscious influence.

, sharing the stage with Kylie Anderson and inspiring hundreds with her insights into wealth mindset and subconscious influence. Keynoted PeakeFest Business Festival in Birmingham , presenting “Communication That Converts: The Subconscious Shift to Sales, Influence & Success” to a packed business audience.

, presenting “Communication That Converts: The Subconscious Shift to Sales, Influence & Success” to a packed business audience. Nicola Peake , founder of PeakeFest, said:

, founder of PeakeFest, said: "Danielle Serpico's insight into the power of the mind and communication left a lasting impression. She doesn’t just speak, she shifts something in people, and I was thrilled for our audience to experience that transformation."

Spoke at the MIB Conference in Belfast, connecting with entrepreneurial women and leaders eager to break through self-sabotaging beliefs.

Danielle Serpico on Her International Impact

Danielle Serpico said:

Danielle Serpico Blackbelt Mastermind

“It was a privilege to connect with audiences in Italy and across the UK this summer and show them how much potential they truly have when they take control of their thoughts. This upcoming course in Dublin is about going even deeper, equipping people with the tools to reprogram their minds for lasting success.”

Credentials That Bridge Continents

Founder of The BlackBelt MasterMind Academy , combining martial arts discipline with cutting-edge NLP techniques.

, combining martial arts discipline with cutting-edge NLP techniques. Trained under global mindset pioneers including NLP founder Richard Bandler , Paul McKenna, and hypnotist Justin Tranz.

, Paul McKenna, and hypnotist Justin Tranz. Facilitated transformational retreats and certified training programs in Italy and Europe.

What’s Coming This September

Danielle Serpico speaking at Peakefest

Dublin-based, limited-cohort 5-day experiential NLP Practitioner Course at The Royal Marine Hotel, Dublin, from 15–19 September 2025 , engineered to reshape identity, boost communication skills, and embed confident, automatic influence.

at , engineered to reshape identity, boost communication skills, and embed confident, automatic influence. Ongoing support through a private, elite alumni community with access to mentorship and peer networks.

Register Your Interest

To secure your place or book a personal discovery call with Danielle, visit:

👉 www.theblackbeltmastermind.com/dublin-sept-2025