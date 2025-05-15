From pain to profit: rebuilding life through entrepreneurship

Rachel Horan (left) with awards host Rachel Riley (right) at BizX 2025

When Rachel Horan appeared on The ActionCOACH Business Growth Podcast, her story didn’t just inspire – it stopped listeners in their tracks.

A successful business owner today, Rachel is the founder of Angel Aesthetics by Rachel in St. Helens – but her path to entrepreneurship began in one of the darkest chapters of her life.

A survivor of domestic abuse, Rachel was evicted from her house of nearly two decades, with nowhere to turn and three children to raise alone. What followed wasn’t just the launch of a business – it was the rebuilding of a life, one decision at a time.

Speaking candidly on the podcast, Rachel shared how she spent over 20 years trapped in emotionally and physical damaging relationships – situations which slowly but surely wore down her self-belief.

Rachel Horan (right) with James Vincent (left) on The ActionCOACH Business Growth podcast

In 2020, she took the brave step of launching her own aesthetics business, but feelings of imposter syndrome loomed large. Then, in 2023, Rachel faced another devastating blow – eviction from her home, resulting in her and her three boys being split apart.

Taking the brave step of turning to a domestic violence support centre, Rachel began therapy and started to rediscover her sense of self, “Therapy gave me the first glimmer of hope. It taught me I was capable, worthy and deserving of a better life – not just for myself, but for my children too.”

Determined to turn things around, Rachel attended an ActionCOACH event Master Your Life led by Manchester-based Action Coach, James Burke. Unlike other personal development activities Rachel had tried, this one clicked. “For the first time, I started to believe in myself. The combination of therapy and the tools I was learning thanks to ActionCOACH meant I had started to have a real plan. It wasn’t just talking about what I dreamed of achieving but building a strategy for making them happen.”

With the structure, mindset and business development support she received from ActionCOACH, Rachel committed herself to learning every aspect of her business – from marketing techniques to sales strategies – and most importantly, staying consistent.

“At first, it was overwhelming – there was so much I didn’t know. But I decided every day, I would do something, however small, to move forward. I took courses, practiced my skills and pushed myself to be visible.”

Within just months, Rachel began seeing real results in her business which filtered through to her personal life too. “When the first clients started coming regularly, I realised it was working. Within a year of attending James’ Master Your Life event, I’d achieved everything on my dream board: a new home, a bedroom for each of my boys and an ensuite bathroom for me!”

Inspired by Fearless by Design by Tom Blackledge, a book recommended by her Action Coach, Rachel decided to take another bold step. “The book completely changed my mindset. It made me think – why not me?

“I entered the International Aesthetics Awards, which was terrifying, but I was named a finalist in the Service of the Year category. It was proof all of the hard work and all of the pain I’d been through was leading somewhere.”

For Rachel, success today means something deeper than just business achievements. “It’s not just about the awards or numbers! Success for me is about the mornings I get to spend having breakfast with my sons, laughing in a home that’s ours – it’s a really special feeling!”

Rachel now shares her story as a keynote speaker, using her PPH framework – Persistence, Perspective and identifying what was Holding her back – to help others overcome their own challenges. “My passion lies in showing that with the right mindset and support, anything is possible!”

For host of the podcast, James Vincent, Rachel is an extraordinary individual. “Her journey shows what’s possible when you put your mind to something. It’s not just about building a business – it’s about rebuilding a life, embodying resilience and daring to dream again. Her story is a powerful reminder... even in our lowest moments, transformation is possible!”

Rachel’s episode is one of those conversations that stays with you because it reminds us change is always possible, no matter the starting point. For more inspirational stories like Rachel’s, tune into The ActionCOACH Business Growth Podcast. Click here to listen to the latest episode.

If you have been affected by issues raised in Rachel’s story, support is available. Organisations such as Refuge (0808 2000 247, www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk) and Woman’s Aid ( www.womensaid.org.uk) offer free, confidential advice and support for anyone experiencing domestic abuse.