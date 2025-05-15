From £3k loan to £5m vision: Today Team celebrates 20 years on the road
Today Team was founded in 2005 by former Warrington Wolves player Jamie Boyd, 44, after a serious knee injury ended his sporting career at just 24. Determined not to become “one of those ‘if only’ types”, Jamie used a £3,000 loan from The Prince’s Trust (now The King’s Trust) to lease a van – working 70-hour weeks to build a nationwide operation from scratch.
“I vividly remember picking up my Sprinter van in Deeside on a Saturday lunchtime, driving it down the M56 to Warrington, and getting ready to launch the business that Monday morning,” said Jamie. “It was just me back then. Now, we’ve got up to 70 drivers on the road on any given day. Twenty years is a massive milestone, but we’re only just getting started.”
Based at Taylor Business Park, Today Team has set its sights on doubling turnover over the next three years. Following the onboarding of a Logistics Team Manager, Jamie is now recruiting for a General Manager and Sales Manager to strengthen the leadership team and drive expansion.
“Development of our management team is a key part of our growth strategy,” said Jamie. “After buying out Speedy Courier Services in 2023, we’re actively looking for further acquisitions, as well as investing heavily in marketing. Coming through the last recession and Covid taught me that resilience is everything. Difficult times stretch you, but they also prepare you to cope better in the future.”
Alongside business growth, Jamie is passionate about mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs – having benefited from coaching himself early in his journey. In 2009, he met business mentor Bill Hobden after a BNI meeting – a partnership that helped triple Today Team’s turnover within three years.
“Bill offered to coach me for £1,000 a month,” recalled Jamie. “At the time, my £300-a-month flat was already a stretch. It was a pivotal decision but, looking back, I would have paid him triple. That was my first big lesson: invest in yourself. It changed everything.”
Beyond business, Jamie is committed to giving back. He sponsors local sports clubs; sits on the Board of The Disability Trading Company; and serves as an official mentor for The King’s Trust. This summer also marks a personal milestone: Jamie and his partner Kristy are expecting their first child.
“Starting the business at 24 meant my personal life took a back seat for a while, but now, fatherhood is something I feel truly ready for,” said Jamie. “Our son will be the most important delivery of the last 20 years.”