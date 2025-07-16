From pupils to pawprints: Why franchising is the pick of the litter for career changers

After long and successful careers in teaching and library services, Jim and Jayne Furlong decided to do something completely different – and now run two Petpals franchises in the Wirral. Photo: Petpals Wirral West

Changing careers can feel like a giant leap – especially if you have spent years, or even decades, in the same profession.

But more and more people are discovering that they don’t have to start from scratch to start something new. From classrooms and council offices to corporate boardrooms, people from all walks of life are finding a fresh start through franchising.

If you have ever found yourself gazing out of the office window and wondering, “Is there more to life than this?” – you are not alone. And you are certainly not stuck. That is why so many are swapping lesson plans, spreadsheets and library cards for leads, treats and wagging tails – and discovering a lifestyle that fits them far better.

Here, Kevin Thackrah, Director of Petpals, shares why franchising in pet care is such a wag-worthy option for career changers – and how former teacher Jim and librarian Jayne Furlong made the leap from desks to dog walks.

Why franchising works for career changers

Franchising offers a head start. Rather than building something from the ground up, you are joining an established business with a proven model, solid systems and a support team ready to help you hit the ground running. You are investing in your future – but you are not doing it alone.

That kind of support can make a world of difference when you are trying something new. You do not need a background in the industry – just drive, curiosity and a genuine willingness to learn. Whether you have worked in education, healthcare, admin or beyond, franchising allows you to apply your existing skills in a completely new – and often more rewarding – way.

You have got more transferrable skills than you think

One of the biggest myths about changing careers is that you have to start over. In reality, most people bring a wealth of experience that is incredibly valuable in a franchise setting – especially in a people-focused sector like pet care.

Teachers? You have mastered planning, organisation, communication and managing lots of moving parts – and people! Librarians? Attention to detail, community engagement and top-tier admin skills are second nature. From social workers and carers to sales reps and customer service stars – people skills, adaptability and responsibility are what make franchisees successful.

These qualities shine in a business built on trust, consistency and strong relationships – which is exactly what pet care is all about.

Do your research – and trust your instincts

If you are thinking about making a move, research is everything. Take time to look into the sector, explore different franchise brands, and – most importantly – speak to current franchisees. They are the ones who can give you a real feel for what life in the business is actually like.

A career change should be exciting, not intimidating. Make sure you understand what support is on offer, how much freedom you will have to shape your business and whether the values of the franchise align with your own. You should feel excited by the opportunity – not limited by it.

Jim and Jayne’s story

Take husband-and-wife team Jim and Jayne Furlong. After long and successful careers in teaching and library services, they decided to do something completely different – and now run two Petpals franchises in the Wirral.

“Animals have always been part of our lives,” said Jayne. “We weren’t initially looking at franchising – we just knew we wanted to work with pets. But after researching, we realised the value of being part of an established brand like Petpals.”

Jim, who taught history for 18 years in the UK and abroad, and Jayne, who worked in public, academic and law libraries, found their previous experience surprisingly helpful. “Planning lessons helped us organise our schedules,” explained Jim. “And working with people gave us the confidence to manage customer relationships.”

They both gave up their jobs to run the business together – something they acknowledge came with financial risk. But with training, guidance from the head office team and support from the wider franchise network, they have built two thriving businesses – and a lifestyle they love.

“We work hard – sometimes seven days a week – but we wouldn’t go back,” added Jayne. “We’re outdoors, working from home, and surrounded by animals. It’s a world away from our old lives – in the best possible way.”

Your next chapter starts here

If you are ready to make a change, franchising could offer the direction and support you need to take that next step – no need to go it alone or feel like a lost pup. It is not about leaving your past behind – it is about putting your experience to good use in a new, more fulfilling way.

With the right brand behind you, a loyal support pack by your side and a genuine passion for what you do, a whole new career could be just around the corner. It might just be time to follow your instincts, take the lead – and start a working life that really gets your tail wagging.

