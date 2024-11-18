From Rugby Hero to Inspirational Leader: Kevin Sinfield to Share Resilience and Purpose-Driven Success Tips at BizX 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BizX 2025 is thrilled to announce that Kevin Sinfield CBE, legendary England, GB and Leeds Rhinos rugby player, will be a keynote speaker next year’s event at the Farnborough International Conference Centre from April 2-4 2025.

With a remarkable legacy both on and off the field, Kevin’s session promises to inspire business owners to cultivate resilience, purpose and leadership within their teams.

Kevin has raised over £8 million for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research, embarking on ultra-marathon challenges to support his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow. His journey, marked by dedication and compassion, offers valuable insights for business leaders looking to make a meaningful impact in their industries.

At BizX, Kevin will share his experiences on navigating life after professional sports and draw parallels to business owners transitioning from working in their businesses to leading them.

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield on a winning day with Leeds Rhinos

He reflects, “The transition has been difficult. I wanted to be a rugby player, so to do my dream job and then start again at 35 has been challenging – even though I was one of the lucky ones who retired on my own terms.

“I thought I was prepared to retire, studied for two degrees and I thought I knew my path - but your identity changes and people view you differently. Suddenly you get to make decisions about your life rather than being institutionalised in team sport. It’s a struggle to navigate through those first two years as you try and work through who you are.

“I was determined that my playing career wouldn’t define the rest of my life. I didn’t want to be referred to as ‘the former rugby player’. There’s nothing wrong with that but I just wanted something else.”

Accepting support from others and taking inspiration from friends and family were key to making that transition and something Kevin would recommend to others finding challenges in life and career transitions.

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield with The Prince of Wales

“My family have been the best - so supportive and caring. They’ve supported me through all the good and especially the tough moments. Exercise has been so important for me too. Making time no matter what - it makes me a better person and always has done.

“Yet the big shift in my career and life came through the inspiration from my good friend Rob Burrow. When Rob got diagnosed with MND, I saw his strength and what he was facing. It made me take some risk, heading in a path that I never would have imagined. I found fulfilment in helping people, whilst coaching has enabled me to combine some things that I love. Helping people, rugby and teams.”

When asked about succession planning, a challenge many business owners face, Kevin highlighted the importance of passion and empathy: “If I was thinking of finding someone to replace me in my current role at England Rugby, it’s a tricky one because this role was created for me and I don’t think there’s another role like it in World Rugby which is very humbling and special. But I would like to think that someone who cares about people, loves rugby and loves the intricacies of team sports would be a good fit. I love winning, but it has to be in the right way. We have to treat people properly.”

Kevin’s focus on treating people properly while striving for success offers a powerful perspective for leaders building legacy and sustainability within their organisations.

Join Kevin Sinfield CBE and an array of world-class speakers at BizX 2025, powered by ActionCOACH, to gain insights on leading with purpose, resilience and authenticity. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this transformative experience.

Secure your tickets now and learn more about the BizX 2025 speaker lineup and awards programme at https://thebizx.co.uk