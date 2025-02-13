From student to summit: New leader takes the helm at Lake District's mountain-side study centre

Katy Boreham

With England's highest peaks as her daily backdrop, Katy Boreham has scaled the career ladder to become manager of one of the country's most distinctive educational facilities.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifteen years after first stepping through the doors as a trainee tutor, Katy is now leading the team at the Field Studies Council's Blencathra centre – where dramatic mountain views create an outstanding outdoor classroom.

“There aren't many office views that can compete with mine,” said Katy, who enjoys a panoramic view of Scafell Pike, Helvellyn and countless peaks between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it's more than just stunning scenery – this location makes learning come alive for our students.”

After graduating with a physical geography degree from Durham University in 2010, Katy was one of the first to embark on the Field Studies Council's trainee tutor scheme.

Her passion for outdoor education and extensive understanding of the centre's potential has driven her progression through various roles, from senior tutor to education team leader, and now to managing a team of 17 staff.

“This centre has been part of my journey from the start,” Katy explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've witnessed its evolution, worked alongside incredible colleagues, and now I'm excited to shape its future.”

Katy's vision extends beyond the classroom walls.

“We're perfectly positioned for studying everything from glaciation to the impact of tourism on places like nearby Keswick. But we're also part of this community, and that's something I'm passionate about developing.”

Despite being located 250 metres up the mountain, Katy is already building stronger community connections.

“We're increasing our local presence through the village magazine, planning volunteer opportunities, and opening our doors to those who live nearby who might wonder what happens up here on the mountainside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre's role goes beyond its core educational mission, serving as a gateway to the fells for walking groups and families seeking outdoor adventures. But it's the educational impact that drives Katy's passion.

“The need for outdoor education has never been more vital.

“When students step out of traditional classrooms and into this landscape, something magical happens. They're not just reading about geographical features – they're standing right in the middle of them.”