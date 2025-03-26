From WFH to work from beach – why the workation is 2025’s solution to burnout

work from beach

The rise of hybrid and remote working has brought about the workation, a term that refers to working remotely from a holiday destination, allowing professionals to enjoy a change of scenery without using up all their annual leave. The team at Instant Offices have explored the workation, and its impact on wellbeing and burnout.

What is a Workation?

A workation blends work and vacation, enabling individuals to perform their professional responsibilities while being in a different location from their usual home or office setup.

Whether it’s soaking up the sun by the coast or immersing yourself in a vibrant new city, a workation offers the chance to travel without the usual time-off restrictions. By the time Friday arrives, you can log off and already be in the perfect spot for a weekend of exploration.

What Are the Benefits of a Workation?

Enhanced Work-Life Balance

A workation provides a refreshing change of environment, which can boost motivation and reduce burnout.

Increased Productivity

A new setting can inspire creativity and help workers stay engaged. Some people find they work more efficiently when away from daily office distractions.

More Travel Opportunities

With a flexible schedule, remote workers can experience new destinations without waiting for official time off. This will not only help you feel less restricted by your 9-5 but it will also help alleviate burnout and improve wellbeing when employees feel they have the flexibility to live their life around their job.

Cost-Effective Holidays

By combining work with leisure, professionals can extend their trips without needing to take unpaid leave.

In a country with high levels of burnout, a workation could be the perfect solution. Allowing employees to recharge in a new setting while staying engaged in their work. By embracing this flexibility, businesses can promote well-being, boost morale, and ultimately enhance productivity.

What are the risks and how to resolve them:

1.Work Distractions

Staying in a holiday setting might make it harder to focus, especially with tempting activities nearby. On a workation it’s important to try and stick to a routine and maximise your productivity during working hours so that you can log off and enjoy your evening without any added stress.

2.Connectivity Issues

Reliable internet is essential for remote work, and some locations may not offer stable connections. When planning a workation, make sure to research and plan for Wi-Fi so that you don’t have to worry about a stable connection.

3.Employer Expectations

Some companies may not support Workations, requiring employees to remain in specific locations for tax or security reasons. If you’re planning a workation, always check that you are within your tax limit for working abroad.

Trusting your employees is key to fostering a productive and motivated workforce. If you trust them to work from home, you should also consider allowing a workation. Giving employees the freedom to choose their work environment demonstrates confidence in their ability to meet deadlines and maintain performance, regardless of location.