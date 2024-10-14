Fully Charged and Duracell Energy partner to support homeowners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gloucestershire-based Duracell Licensee will feature as in-episode partners of popular YouTube series

Leading provider of home storage batteries and smart energy solutions, Duracell Energy has been announced as the first ever in-episode partner of the Fully Charged Show. The partnership will consist of in-show advertising of Duracell Energy and their Home EcoSystem of products within the successful Fully Charged and Everything Electric YouTube series.

This strategic collaboration aims to educate homeowners on the benefits of home solar and storage and specifically how Duracell Energy’s smart energy solutions can reduce their carbon footprint and lower their energy bills. Duracell Energy will highlight how they have addressed and overcome key industry barriers and challenges within episodes on the Fully Charged and Everything Electric channels.

Founded by writer, broadcaster, actor, and renewables advocate Robert Llewellyn, Fully Charged is a YouTube channel, podcast, and live event that focuses on electric vehicles and renewable technology.

Duracell Energy's Home Storage Battery

Duracell Energy products are manufactured and distributed by Duracell Authorised Licensee, Puredrive Energy. They were chosen to adapt their previous smart energy solutions to develop the brand-new Duracell Energy Battery Energy Storage System. Their products empower homeowners to take control of their energy usage, reduce their carbon footprint, and save on energy bills utilising the latest technology and sustainable living.

In addition to their ground-breaking partnership with Fully Charged and Everything Electric, those interested in finding out more about solar and battery solutions will be given peace of mind with Duracell Energy’s Platinum Homeowner Offer. This exclusive programme connects homeowners with specially selected solar and battery installers across the UK ensuring their customers receive a high-quality installation. Platinum Partners are carefully selected based on expertise and customer satisfaction, providing a seamless experience with rapid quotes, free consultations, and post-installation support via the Duracell Energy Platinum Software (DEPS).

Fully Charged CEO, Dan Cesar, said: “Here at Fully Charged we are always looking for ways to inspire and inform our audience about the latest advancements in clean energy. Partnering with Duracell Energy aligns entirely with our mission. We look forward to showcasing their innovative products and educating our subscribers on the monetary and sustainability value of smart energy storage and solar technology.”

Mark Millar, CEO of Puredrive Energy, an authorised Duracell licensee, said: “We are incredibly excited to be joining forces with a renowned channel such as Fully Charged. They are a movement that shares our commitment to sustainable living and cost-effective energy, which is exactly why this partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and provide valuable insight into how Duracell Energy solar & smart battery storage solutions can make a significant difference in reducing homeowners’ energy costs and carbon footprint.

Puredrive Energy CEO presenting at the Fully Charged Show South

“As a joint force, we aim to empower homeowners with the knowledge and tools they need to make smarter energy choices.”

The partnership will feature in-video advertisements across both the Fully Charged and Everything Electric YouTube channel, reaching millions of viewers who are eager to learn more about sustainable energy practices.