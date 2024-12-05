Funeral Safe secures £7 million growth capital to accelerate expansion

Black Lion Ventures

The UK's leading specialist lender in the end-of-life sector, has successfully raised £7 million in growth capital from existing shareholders.

The new investment in Funeral Safe, a consumer credit provider specialising in tailored funeral finance that allows individuals to spread the cost with monthly payments, cements Black Lion Ventures’ controlling stake in the business, and fuels Funeral Safe’s continued expansion across the UK market.

Robin Hyde-Chambers, founder and CEO of Funeral Safe, said: “This significant funding marks a major milestone in our journey, enabling us to accelerate our growth and innovation in the UK market. This investment underscores the confidence our investors have in our vision, our team, and the future of the firm. We look forward to an exciting future ahead as we continue to build a leading, sustainable, and innovative lender.”

Funeral Safe is a trusted partner in the At-Need and Pre-Need funeral sectors as well as in related legal services, working with more than 2,000 funeral homes and legal firms nationwide.

The injection of capital will enable the firm to expand its team, broaden its operations, and enhance its range of financial products, continuing to meet the needs of customers navigating the financial complexities associated with funerals.

Black Lion Ventures is the VC arm of Black Lion Group, a family office based in Switzerland, with offices in London. Black Lion has an experienced team that specialises in bespoke capital solutions across Europe, with a rigorous investment process that ensures successful outcomes even in challenging environments.

Shane Clifford, CEO of Black Lion Ventures said: “Black Lion mobilises its expertise and broad network to offer entrepreneurs much more than just capital. We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Funeral Safe and help them drive further growth in this sector. We are also excited that as part of our investment, Steve Pateman (Non-Exec director at Bank of Ireland and ex-CEO of Shawbrook Bank) will join the Board as a Black Lion representative, to strengthen the support we give to the executive team.”

This new capital investment will position Funeral Safe for long-term growth, helping the company further cement its leadership in the end-of-life financial services market.