The company won the backing of a Dragon

Ian and Louise Toal from Much Wenlock landed a £50,000 investment for a 30 per cent share of their company from fashion retail entrepreneur and investor Touker Suleyman for their range of smoothie drinks for dogs.

The couple were seeking investment to expand their business into further major retail outlets including supermarkets, to export to more countries and to launch a range for cats.

Furr Boost was the inspiration of Louise who, for more than 20 years was a technical manager to the food industry.

She said: "It was pretty nerve-wracking having to present our business to the Dragons and they certainly put us through our paces, but we were delighted with the outcome."