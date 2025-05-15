Garage Style Ltd accelerates expansion with move to 5,000 sq ft HQ

Garage Style Ltd, the premium garage flooring and design specialists trusted by some of the biggest names in the automotive world and celebrity circles, has announced its next phase of growth with a move to newly purchased 5,000 sq ft premises in Welwyn Garden City.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by Harry Harvey in 2017, Garage Style has rapidly built a reputation for transforming everyday garages into high-end showrooms, working with leading brands including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Yiannimize, Urban Automotive, Hexis, and XPEL.

Their private client list reads like a who’s who of sports, entertainment, and automotive passion — including Jake Paul, Justin Bieber, Joe Swash, Mrs Hinch, Max Chilton, Alison Hammond, Ollie Webb, Harry Maguire, Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne, Mario Falcone, Luisa Zissman, Mist, Dapper Laughs, DMO Deejay, Stacey Solomon, Shane Lynch, and Lucas Moura, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Welwyn Garden City site is currently undergoing a major six-figure refurbishment to create a flagship showroom, where customers will be able to experience Garage Style’s full range of premium flooring, garage doors, and lighting solutions first-hand.

The new Welwyn Garden City site is currently undergoing a major six-figure refurbishment

‘This move is a major milestone for us," said Harry Harvey, founder of Garage Style Ltd. ‘

We’ve always been about helping customers transform their garage spaces — now we’re transforming our own. It’s a new shop, a bigger space, but the same mission.’

Previously operating across multiple rented units, the team made the strategic decision to purchase the new building outright to provide long-term stability and space to match the company’s ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion will also see Garage Style’s team grow further, with two to three new hires currently being recruited to support the company’s continued success.

‘We’ve needed a new unit for a long time,’ added Harry. ‘For years, we were renting different spaces all over the place, but now we’ve invested properly. Owning our own 5,000 sq ft site gives us a fantastic platform to keep delivering the very best for our customers.’

The new showroom is scheduled to open this summer and will showcase Garage Style’s signature modular flooring systems, bespoke garage doors, and premium lighting — all designed to turn garages into showrooms that are worthy of the vehicles and lifestyles they house.