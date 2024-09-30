Gardner and Scardifield unveils newly renovated showroom at Lancing store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gardner and Scardifield has marked another milestone in its impressive 102-year history with the grand opening of its showroom showcasing a wide range of doors, ironmongery, hardware and more.

The two-day event was a resounding success, attracting dignitaries, local business leaders, and loyal customers from across the Lancing and Worthing area. The company, which has been serving the local community since 1922, celebrated this significant moment with a grand reopening of its state-of-the-art showroom, designed to better cater to the needs of tradespeople, builders, and DIY enthusiasts.

The event, hosted by some of the senior managers alongside the branch team, showcased Gardner and Scardifield's commitment to innovation and growth. Their newly renovated modern, attractive showroom offers a comprehensive range of doors, ironmongery and hardware all curated to ensure that professionals and DIYers alike have access to high quality products combined with the very best customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Neale, reflecting on the renovation, said, "This showroom is not just a new space; it represents our enduring commitment to our customers and innovating our offering to be better tomorrow than today! It's an exciting evolution for Gardner and Scardifield as we continue to lead in offering high-quality, innovative solutions for the trade and DIY sectors."

New Showroom

Dave Neale added, 'We've always prided ourselves on our service and delivering for our customers. We've created a modern, customer friendly environment where customers can find the right solutions for their projects, large or small while having access to knowledgable advice and support from our team'

The first day of the event was an invite-only evening, bringing together key figures from the local community, media, and business leaders. Attendees, including MP Tom Rutland and The Chair of Adur District Council, Cllr Adrienne Lowe, gathered to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The second day welcomed customers and tradespeople to explore the newly renovated showroom, with live demonstrations, giveaways, and networking opportunities. A notable highlight was a prize draw, with one lucky attendee walking away with an Apple iPad. The event also featured complimentary food and drinks, providing a festive atmosphere as guests explored the extensive product offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 103rd year, Gardner and Scardifield continues to be a local, family owned business delivering great customer service to a wide range of customers across Sussex. With the successful showroom opening, the company shows it is continuing to adapt and innovate and burnishing its reputation of quality, service, and supporting its local community in Sussex.