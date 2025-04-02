GB NRG partners with Bradfords Building Supplies to install solar at their branches

GB NRG install solar panels at Bradfords

Bradfords Building Supplies partnered with commercial solar specialists GB NRG to install rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems across 14 of its sites. Leading to a four-year ROI, reduction in energy costs and reinforcing Bradfords commitment to clean energy.

Economic and Environmental Impact

Bradfords Building Supplies, one of the UK’s oldest and most respected family-owned builders’ merchants, launched a solar initiative to combat rising energy costs and support climate action. Solar PV systems installed by GB NRG have reinforced Bradfords energy independence and delivered significant cost savings, with each system set to pay for itself within four years and ~70% of energy generated consumed onsite.

“This project aligns perfectly with our vision for sustainability in the built environment,” said Giles Bradford, Head of Sustainability at Bradfords. “We’re proud to lead by example, demonstrating that renewable energy solutions are practical, economical, and vital for the future.”

The installations highlight Bradfords’ commitment to sustainability, reinforcing its reputation to customers, employees, and the local community as a forward-thinking business dedicated to embracing clean energy.

A Nationwide Solar Transformation

The project spans 14 locations, from Avonmouth to St Austell, with a total installed capacity of almost 1MWp. Thousands of high-quality solar panels now generate clean, renewable energy tailored to each site’s specific energy needs. Notable installations include:

Yeovil: A flagship installation with 240 panels generating 102kWp, allowing up to 70% self-consumption and a return on investment (ROI) expected within four years.

Worcester: A 243-panel system producing 101kWp, showcasing Bradfords’ dedication to environmental leadership.

Ross-on-Wye: A 142-panel system producing 59kWp, a testament to Bradfords’ commitment to greener operations in Herefordshire.

A Collaborative Effort with GB NRG

GB NRG, a leader in commercial solar installations, designed and installed the systems to meet the unique energy profiles of Bradfords’ sites. The collaboration ensured a seamless integration process, with minimal disruption to Bradfords’ operations.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with Bradfords and helped them to achieve substantial savings on their energy bills and reinforce their commitment to clean energy” said John Richards, Sales Manager at GB NRG. “Their forward-thinking approach sets a benchmark for businesses looking to embrace renewable energy.”

Future Expansion

With this project complete, Bradfords has its sights set on further solar installations at additional sites. Proposed locations include Weston-Super-Mare and Taunton among others, ensuring the company continues to expand its renewable energy footprint.

About Bradfords Building Supplies

Founded over 250 years ago, Bradfords Building Supplies is a family-owned business dedicated to serving the needs of the construction industry. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Bradfords remains at the forefront of the builders’ merchant sector.

About GB NRG

GB NRG specialises in high-quality commercial solar PV systems, offering tailored solutions that meet the energy needs of businesses across the UK. Their expertise ensures clients benefit from reduced energy costs, environmental stewardship, and seamless project execution. Want to kick start the solar journey for your business? Contact us for a quick and free energy assessment.

