Germany’s leading sports nutrition brand ESN launches in the UK amidst record €683m turnover for parent company The Quality Group

Manchester, Northern Quarter

Launch sees ESN open UK offices and warehouse in response to growing customer demand for their range of high-quality products including protein powders, bars, and broader innovative sports supplements

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ESN, Germany’s leading sports nutrition brand that offers a range of high-quality, great-tasting protein powders, bars, and broader sports supplements designed to support ambitious training goals and enhance individual performance, has announced its launch into the UK.

ESN was founded in 2007 by athletes actively engaged in Germany’s growing fitness community. Noticing a gap in the German market for premium quality protein powders and supplements, they began crafting their own sports nutrition products based on their personal health and fitness needs and those of the athletes around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of parent company The Quality Group - which also houses sister brand More Nutrition - ESN has fast become the go-to brand for sports nutrition in Germany, with The Quality Group’s sales skyrocketing by over 50%, up from €451m in 2022 to €683m in 2023 (April 1st 2023 - March 31st 2024). ESN is now committed to replicating this success within the UK’s fitness and gym community.

London, Shoreditch

In fact, in line with their UK growth ambitions, ESN have opened their first UK offices and warehouse as they look to provide the best customer experience nationwide, through optimised logistics and a seamless shopping experience for customers.

Boasting its own state-of-the-art production facility, ESN is looking to target an audience of health-conscious individuals who already use sports nutrition products - including elite athletes, gym goers and hybrid athletes, extending to performance driven athletes seeking functional products for specific training needs - and the brand is primed for success through a unique approach that brings together best in-class production and athlete feedback.

ESN maintains an athlete-first, community driven approach - “from athletes for athletes” - utilising athlete feedback to enhance new products before they go to market, while also continuously developing existing products based on new innovations and studies to ensure they are serving athlete’s ever-evolving high performance needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK, ESN is working with some of the country’s most esteemed athletes, including HYROX World Record holder and 2024 HYROX World Championships Runner-Up Michael Sandbach, and the youngest ever International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) winner Jack Eagles, who use the brand’s industry leading products including bestsellers such as their Isoclear Whey Protein Isolate, Designer Whey Protein and Designer Protein Bars.

Liverpool Central

Mike O’Leary, Head of Product at ESN, explains: “Our products are developed and produced in-house, adhering to the highest quality standards. We’ve always been laser focused on bringing a science-driven approach to the supplement industry - ensuring both high quality and proven effectiveness - and this is a collaborative effort through an interdisciplinary team of medical doctors, nutritionists, food technologists, and chemists. We also pride ourselves on our close relationships with athletes, whose passion for our products contributes significantly to our success. Their feedback is pivotal when deciding on new products and specific ingredients.”

Founded in 2021, ESN’s parent company The Quality Group has since 2022, been backed by CVC Capital Partners, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Its unique direct-to-consumer and social commerce business model - spearheaded by an experienced management team and a 1,200 employee strong international team - has helped the company achieve significant growth and development with strong profitability.

Now pushing growth in the UK, Philipp Markmann, General Manager of ESN, who joined The Quality Group in June earlier this year, expressed his excitement to be launching ESN in the UK: “It’s a landmark moment for us as a brand and we are primed and ready to serve the UK gym and fitness community, overdelivering on customer expectations through innovative, high quality products and seamless customer experience.”