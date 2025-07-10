Get Grant-Ready at the Maldon Business Breakfast: Unlock Funding to Drive Local Growth

Get Grant-Ready at the Maldon Business Breakfast

Local businesses, charities, and community organisations based in or serving Maldon are invited to the next Maldon Business Breakfast, a key networking and learning event focused on unlocking funding opportunities that support growth, innovation, and community impact.

📅 Wednesday 27th August 2025

🕘 9:00am – 11:00am

📍 Maldon & Tiptree F.C, The Drewitt-Barlow Stadium, Park Drive, Maldon, CM9 5JQ

Hosted in partnership with Maldon District Council, this session will spotlight the “Where Quality of Life Matters” Grant Scheme—a new initiative offering between £1,000 and £10,000 to local enterprises and community groups. Whether you're a micro-business launching a new service, a charity improving local spaces, or a council investing in sustainable solutions, this is a vital opportunity to get the support you need.

Attendees will benefit from:

🎯 An overview of the grant scheme – Understand eligibility, application timelines, and how your project can align with Council priorities.

– Understand eligibility, application timelines, and how your project can align with Council priorities. 💡 Expert insights from Phil Ashford – Get top tips on writing successful applications and demonstrating real-world impact.

– Get top tips on writing successful applications and demonstrating real-world impact. 🤝 Valuable networking – Connect with local leaders from across sectors, including education, government, and enterprise.

This breakfast session is tailored for:

Micro businesses (0–9 employees)

Voluntary and community organisations

Registered charities and social enterprises

Town and Parish Councils

Education providers

Spaces are limited, so early booking is strongly recommended.

“This grant scheme represents a real opportunity for our community to grow and thrive,” said a spokesperson from Maldon District Council. “Whether you're improving lives, spaces, or sustainability, we want to help bring your ideas to life.”

Reserve your place today and join the movement to shape a vibrant, inclusive Maldon District.

Please note: This funding is available only to organisations based in or primarily serving the Maldon District.