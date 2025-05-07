Get happy in the garden this Mental Health Awareness Week: STIGA's Spring Scoop on Green Goodness!

STIGA: Mental Health Awareness Week

At STIGA, they are not just about lawnmowers and leaf blowers, but also about life outdoors. For decades, STIGA have mixed heritage, innovation, and a splash of smart design to create products that do more than tidy your lawn, they also transform your green space into a feel-good zone.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a heart for sustainability and hands that know gardens inside out, STIGA are proud to call themselves green-fingered engineers with the hearts of gardeners.

From day one, the STIGA mission has been more than just to produce tools, they wish to spark outdoor joy, boost well-being, and make a real difference, one garden at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May Your Mood Bloom – On Mental Health Awareness Week 12th to 18th May!

Spring is here, the days are brighter, and May is the perfect time to dig into something that lifts your spirits. Gardening isn’t just great for your lawn…it’s amazing for your mind.

Studies show that being outdoors, breathing in that earthy scent, and getting your hands a little dirty can do wonders for your mental well-being. Think of your garden as a green retreat…a DIY wellness spa where every plant grown is a little victory for your mood.

Who’s Got the Gardening Bug? (Spoiler: Everyone!)

Our recent STIGA survey shows the love for gardening is blooming across all ages in the UK:

Gen Z (18–24) are enjoying family time outdoors.

are enjoying family time outdoors. Millennials (25–34) are digging in deeper, with 70% excited to try their hand at growing new plants.

are digging in deeper, with 70% excited to try their hand at growing new plants. Gen X and Boomers (55+) are still the main garden lovers, with nearly 8 in 10 happily pottering about in their plots.

The Feel-Good Power of Gardening

Gardening = therapy in disguise. Here's why:

Mindfulness Magic : Watering, planting, pruning—these small, focused acts help you stay present and push stress aside.

: Watering, planting, pruning—these small, focused acts help you stay present and push stress aside. Happy Hormones : Sunlight boosts serotonin, and digging in the dirt lowers cortisol—aka the stress monster.

: Sunlight boosts serotonin, and digging in the dirt lowers cortisol—aka the stress monster. Brain Gains : Gardening sharpens your mind, helps with memory, and gives your problem-solving muscles a workout.

: Gardening sharpens your mind, helps with memory, and gives your problem-solving muscles a workout. Sneaky Exercise : Mowing, trimming, and planting all count as movement—and movement = endorphins!

: Mowing, trimming, and planting all count as movement—and movement = endorphins! Hello, Community : Whether it’s chatting with neighbours or swapping seedlings, gardening brings people together.

: Whether it’s chatting with neighbours or swapping seedlings, gardening brings people together. Sweet Dreams: Fresh air + movement = better sleep and brighter moods.

Make Gardening Easy-Peasy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardening should feel fun, not like a full-time job. That’s why STIGA’s got your back with clever tools to make outdoor tasks a breeze:

Battery-powered mowers – Effortless, eco-friendly, and super quiet. Share batteries across your tools and keep going without a hitch.

– Effortless, eco-friendly, and super quiet. Share batteries across your tools and keep going without a hitch. Lightweight pruners – Trim like a pro without straining your hands. Ideal for everyone, especially those with arthritis or limited grip strength.

– Trim like a pro without straining your hands. Ideal for everyone, especially those with arthritis or limited grip strength. Tools that work with you, not against you—so you can focus on the fun of growing, not the grind of chores.

Good for You, Great for the Planet

Whether you’re planting wildflowers, nurturing veggies, or just chilling with a cuppa under your favourite tree, your garden is more than a patch of land—it’s a place of joy, growth, and connection. And every activity you perform there is a win for you and the Earth.

So why not make this the year you fall in love with your garden all over again?

Explore STIGA’s range of smart tools to make gardening effortless: www.stiga.com/uk