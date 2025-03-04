Global friction pioneers accelerate expansion plans following merger

Friction Technology and Bangor University joined forces

A PIONEERING global manufacturer of brake and clutch components is driving innovation with the support of Bangor University.

Caernarfon-based Friction Technology - now part of n Industries Group Ltd (n Industries) following its acquisition in February - is testing brake samples and materials for a helicopter landing gear actuator, having been awarded a Skills and Innovation Voucher (SIV) by the University.

Led by Technical Director Steve Magee, the 14-strong business, launched in 2003, worked alongside Athanasios Dimitriou, a Materials Scientist at the Biocomposites Centre, to test and analyse components and the ‘friction’ process with a view to scaling-up to manufacture.

The SIV scheme offered companies in Gwynedd, Anglesey, and Flintshire an opportunity to collaborate through the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund.

Steve says the backing of Athanasios and the team has been “hugely beneficial” and hopes the partnership will continue in the future.

“It has been an incredibly busy few months for the company, notably with us becoming part of the n Industries group, a move that will allow us to grow, invest in new equipment, take on staff – including an apprentice – and explore new industries, notably aerospace,” said Steve.

“While that has been at the forefront of developments, we have been making progress with Bangor University, and the scheme has allowed us to look closer at the friction technology used within systems such as the helicopter landing gear actuator, resolve any technical issues, and conduct different tests.

“We have had access to the incredible resources at the Biocomposite Centre, and of course the experience and knowledge Athanasios brought to the collaboration, which has been invaluable.

“In turn this has strengthened our relationship with the customer, who were very impressed with our response and the report provided by the University.”

He added: “There are further projects like this in the pipeline so it would be fantastic to continue the relationship, both in terms of academic support but also with us providing opportunities for graduates and helping to train the next generation of skilled workers in our sector.”

Athanasios echoed those words and said the SIV scheme has helped forge new links with a wide range of organisations in north west Wales.

“Working with Friction Technology has been very interesting for us, it was a new challenge and great to be involved with such an important project for the company,” he said.

“As well as the links with the University we have been able to signpost them to other groups and organisations UK-wide that will be useful to them going forward and help them to continue problem solving, commercialising ideas and growing as a business.

“The next step would be a KTP (Knowledge Transfer Partnership) between us which I’m sure would be mutually beneficial for product development and research in the future.”

Bangor University Business Development Manager Nicola Sturrs added: “It was a pleasure to introduce Steve Magee to colleagues at our Biocomposites Centre and its fantastic to know that our relationship with Friction Technology will grow as a result of the awarding of a SIV voucher.”

Reflecting on the recent partnership with n Industries – which is building a group of high-quality UK small industrial businesses through acquisition – Friction Technology’s Sales Director Jack Boyle said: “This represents an incredible opportunity for us to build upon our strengths and pursue new avenues of growth.”

Jonathan Bates-Kawachi, CEO of n Industries, added: “Our focus is on supporting high-quality industrial businesses with strong growth potential, and Friction Technology is a perfect fit. We look forward to working with the team to drive innovation and expand opportunities for the future.”

The Skills and Innovation Voucher Scheme is supported by Gwynedd Council. The project has received £360,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and been extended until March 31.

There were three types of vouchers available, redeemable in a range of areas including R&D, consultancy, skills and training, use of university facilities, use of specialist equipment, and access to knowledge: Midi: Up to £5,000 for five to eight days of support; Maxi: Up to £10,000 for 10 to 15 days of support, and Talent, with a value up to £5,000 for a 12 week graduate internship.