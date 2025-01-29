Global logging firm unveils vision to double workforce and revenue following HQ move

Robertson GEO staff at the new HQ

A groundbreaking global developer and provider of borehole geophysical and petrophysical logging technologies and services is moving to a new headquarters and planning further expansion.

Award-winning Robertson Geo will relocate from its sites in Deganwy and Llandudno to a new 20,500 square-foot building on Tre Morfa Enterprise Park, Conwy, following significant growth.

In addition to extensive manufacturing facilities, offices, meeting rooms, and a training hub, the base will be home to a world-class calibration facility, a “beacon of best practice” for the multiple sectors it operates in, including offshore wind, mining and minerals, geotechnical, renewables, water and environmental, and energy petrophysics.

They also plan to take up further rented space on the park for the firm’s expanding Robertson Geo Services operational team.

Managing Director Simon Garantini said the business - which also has locations in the US and Hong Kong – will be sorry to leave its existing premises after more than 45 years, but he and the 55-strong workforce are looking forward to the “next chapter”.

“We have outgrown our current facilities and would have moved earlier if not for the pandemic, but this is the right time and we aim to be in by the summer,” said Simon.

“Relocating to Conwy means our UK team will all be on one site, and the new base will set the standard for the industry.

“We have always been leaders in technology development, calibration, validation, and compliance, so this will further enhance our strengths and future-proof the organisation.

“It also means we will be in a position to steadily double our head count and sales revenue, which is up 15-20% year on year.”

He added: “It’s taken some time for us to get to this point, but we are pleased to start this next chapter and will be looking to take on more manufacturing and field operations staff this year to meet global demand for our Marine Geotechnics division, which is focused on offshore wind.”

With customers in 160+ countries and more than 25 approved agents, Robertson Geo provides ground investigation services and manages borehole logging equipment rentals worldwide.

As well as management of services and administration, the new base will be home to the firm’s design, manufacturing, sales and assembly staff.

Simon revealed it will also include the RG Academy, a world-leading training centre that will welcome people to North Wales for a range of bespoke courses.

“This is the perfect building to achieve our vision and capitalise on the opportunities we have in multiple arenas the world over,” he said.

“We do cover a broad range of sectors and have seen an increase in customers internationally, notably in the US and Asia, but also want to help develop and train the next generation of workers in these industries, which is why we continue to invest in our people and the latest, cutting-edge technology.

“It’s an exciting time for Robertson Geo, there is so much in the pipeline here in North Wales and especially on the international stage, so we’re looking forward to the future.”