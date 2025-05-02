Global tech fulfilment platform delivers profitable, double-digit revenue growth

fulfilmentcrowd CFO, Jon Davies

FY25 revenue growth of 20% YoY for fulfilmentcrowd, with profitability increasing by 83% YoY

A global tech enabled fulfilment provider has posted record revenues for FY25.

In the year ending 31 March 2025, fulfilmentcrowd – a global fulfilment platform, driven by technology – recorded unaudited total revenues of £21m, up 20 per cent on 2024.

Figures also show that profitability increased by 83% YoY, and that over 9 million items were shipped through the platform across all territories in the last 12 months, an impressive +41% against FY24.

fulfilmentcrowd CEO, Lee Thompson

Jon Davies, chief financial officer at fulfilmentcrowd added: “The onboarding of omnichannel customers in the year has helped drive an increase in item count whilst retained growth across our existing customers was in excess of 20%. Our flexible capacity, international footprint, and high service levels provide customers with the ability to grow their business through our global fulfilment platform. Also, our proprietary technology developments for both customers and warehouse partners help drive retention and efficiency”.

The UK remains the principal trading entity, but non-UK revenue continued to grow in FY25, and accounted for 32% of Group revenue in the year (up from 21% in FY24). Chief executive Lee Thompson said: "In FY25 we saw growth in export, including annualisation of new brand wins across EU and USA, and we will continue to invest in sales and marketing activity in these territories going forward.

“A sector focused approach, alongside discipline around our ICP, has delivered record results. Clothing, footwear & accessories grew the most YoY in isolation (+73%), and health, lifestyle and supplements saw the second biggest improvement year on year, at +57%”.

Davies added: “Our unique model has enabled us to drive profitable revenue growth whilst also generating cash and puts us in an enviable position within the market”. fulfilmentcrowd’s strategy for FY26 will include investment across its sales and marketing function to drive an increase in new customer wins for FY26. Its goal for FY26 is for revenue growth to continue to be in excess of 20 per cent and break £25m of revenue at an improved profitability. The new financial year has started well with budget achieved in the first month.

One of fulfilmentcrowd's UK warehouses

Thompson added: “We secured over £5m of customer wins in FY25 and the annualised impact of these accounts will help drive performance into FY26.

“International capability will also be enhanced with operations starting in new centres in Ireland and Australia, and the team is also executing a well-developed technology roadmap to support customer and partner needs”.

For more information, visit fulfilmentcrowd.com