Gloucester named among UK’s best cities for tech careers, according to new study

Gloucester named among UK’s best cities for tech careers

If you work in tech, choosing the right city could mean the difference between thriving in a booming job market and scraping by with lacklustre opportunities. While London might dominate the headlines, it’s not the only place worth plugging in. Some cities offer better pay relative to living costs, others have remote work nailed, and a few offer a bit of both. So, which UK cities are really leading the way for tech careers?

To uncover the most tech-friendly cities in the UK, Ink Digital analysed data from 61 major locations, scoring each against seven key indicators of tech career success. These include: tech job demand, average salary, cost of living, the salary-to-cost-of-living ratio, number of tech jobs per 10,000 residents, tech events per 10,000 people, and the share of the population recently working from home – which points to remote working culture.

Each factor was weighted based on its influence, with tech job demand carrying the most weight (30%), followed by the salary-to-cost ratio (25%), tech job listings (20%), remote work prevalence (15%), and tech event frequency (10%). The data was sourced from trusted outlets including the Office for National Statistics (ONS), LinkedIn, Numbeo, and Eventbrite.

Gloucester surprises in ninth place with a score of 43.54 and the second-best salary-to-cost ratio in the entire ranking at 1.91. Workers earn around £1,775 a month, while the cost of living is a frugal £927. So, if you're looking to stretch your earnings, Gloucester might just be your best bet.

Job demand sits at 2%, and the city impresses with 362 job listings and 74 tech events per 10,000 people – strong figures for a relatively small location. While only 13% of residents recently worked from home, Gloucester still proves that affordable living and solid career prospects can go hand in hand.

Cambridge leads the pack as the UK’s top city for tech careers, boasting the highest job demand (5.10%) and one of the best salary-to-cost-of-living ratios (1.90). Oxford comes in second with strong all-round performance, including a standout 34% of residents recently working from home. Westminster ranks third and stands out for sheer job availability – with over 1,100 tech roles per 10,000 people – though its sky-high living costs take the shine off slightly.

St Albans (4th) impresses with the highest density of tech job postings and a solid events scene, while Chester (5th) offers great value for money and strong community engagement through tech events. Winchester (6th) provides a calm but capable environment with a good balance of jobs and cost. Manchester (7th) thrives on job demand and affordability, and Portsmouth (8th) holds its own as a cost-conscious coastal contender. Nottingham rounds out the list in 10th place, offering the best salary-to-living cost ratio (2.48) and one of the strongest work-from-home cultures at 28%.

Meanwhile, London came in at 17th overall. Edinburgh ranked 12th, Bristol 15th, Leeds 16th, Birmingham 34th, Glasgow 39th and Liverpool 51st. The bottom five were Bradford, Aberdeen, Hereford, Stirling, and Kingston.

Top 10 list of best UK cities for tech careers according to the study:

Rank City Tech Job Demand % Average Salary £ Average Cost of Living £ Salary/Cost of Living Index No. of tech job posting per 10K people No. of tech events per 10K people Recently Worked from Home Total Score 1 Cambridge 5.10 3,140 1,650 1.90 358 68.00 10% 58.58 2 Oxford 2.90 2,710 1,663 1.63 343 61.44 34% 58.07 3 Westminster 1.68 2,850 2,641 1.08 1,130 39.20 15% 57.65 4 St Albans 1.10 2,333 1,729 1.35 1,550 66.22 8% 57.24 5 Chester 1.20 2,300 1,341 1.71 505 90.65 24% 49.16 6 Winchester 1.60 2,200 1,357 1.62 396 77.09 14% 45.52 7 Manchester 3.20 2,289 1,228 1.86 118 17.88 22% 45.04 8 Portsmouth 1.90 1,930 1,273 1.52 238 47.44 17% 44.26 9 Gloucester 2.00 1,775 927 1.91 362 74.64 13% 43.54 10 Nottingham 3.30 2,271 915 2.48 162 30.91 28% 43.46