Gloucestershire businesses thanked at special event for supporting county racing driver Zak O'Sullivan

Zak, from Withington, near Cheltenham, and his family welcomed his supporters to the Classic Motor Hub, in Ablington, on Saturday, June 14.

All had sponsored Zak in 2024 as he competed in his maiden Formula 2 season, taking memorable victories on the streets of Monaco and at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Sadly, budget constraints led to Zak dropping out of F2 before the end of the season – but things have taken a much more positive turn for 2025. Zak is competing in Super Formula and Super GT – Japan’s top-tier single-seater and sportscar series – as well as working with leading Formula E team Envision Racing in a sim driver role.

Surrounded by classic sportscars from decades past, the Classic Motor Hub provided a great backdrop to an entertaining Q&A with Zak and his driver coach, Kieren Clark.

Zak said: “It’s the first time we’ve been able to get all of my sponsors together in the same room, so it was a great opportunity to say thank you to everyone who’s supported me on my journey.

“As we know, last year didn’t quite go to plan and at one stage I wasn’t sure if I would be racing anywhere in 2025.

“However, things have moved in a much more positive direction now, and the future is looking bright. It’s thanks to everyone who’s backed me that I had the platform to achieve wins in Formula 2 – and having those successes on my racing CV is helping me progress again this year.”

Zak’s Q&A covered a wide range of topics, from his first race in a kart and his first championship title in GB3 in 2021, through to his maiden Formula One test with Aston Martin and taking part in Formula One free practice for Williams at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The audience were also treated to plenty of anecdotes – including Zak and Kieren’s last-minute dash into France to buy a suit for the Monaco Grand Prix prize-giving ceremony and their audience with the Crown Prince of Monaco.

Zak also sounded a cautionary note to youngsters looking to forge a career in motorsport, and the importance of staying in education while rising up through the ranks.

He said: “In karting I was racing against lots of kids who’d left school at a really young age, with no guarantee of a career in motorsport.

“I completed my GCSEs and A-Levels around my racing commitments, which was a really important thing to do. There’s only a few hundred professional racing drivers in Europe while in the UK alone there’s something like 6,500 karting license holders – which shows how hard it is to make a career in motorsport.”

Next up for Zak is a return to Super GT action at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia (June 27-28), before rounds six and seven of the Super Formula championship at Fuji Speedway (July 18-20).

“It was great to spend time with so many people who have kindly backed me over the last few years, and I’ll be doing my very best to repay them with some great results when I’m back on the track later this month,” added Zak.

For more information on Zak, visit www.zakosullivan.com or follow him on Instagram at www.instagram.com/zak.osullivan.

