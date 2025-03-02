Go Big or Go Home: Natalie Trice put her own PR advice into action with Theo Paphitis at Small Business Sunday

Natalie Trice Publicity

Publicity expert Natalie Trice is usually the one helping businesses get into the press, but last week, the tables turned when Theo Paphitis gave her a PR boost of her own.

Attending the annual Small Business Sunday (SBS) event at the ICC in Birmingham, Natalie saw an opportunity and took it. Spotting her moment, she handed Theo Paphitis a copy of her book, PR School: Your Time to Shine. Always quick with a response, he quipped, “Let’s PR your book then!” securing Natalie her own standout moment as the cameras snapped away.

Founded in 2010 by Paphitis, SBS is one of the UK’s most respected small business networks, with only one percent of weekly entrants earning a place. The network boasts over 4,000 winners, 80 percent of whom are female founders, and provides mentorship, networking, and business support at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

While the event featured inspiring speakers, success stories, and invaluable insights, for Natalie, one message stood out: recognition doesn’t come from waiting in the wings, it’s about being bold and taking the opportunities that come your way, however audacious they may seem. Handing Theo her book reflected that.

When Natalie Met Theo

“Theo might not be in the Dragons’ Den anymore, but his legacy was certainly alive and kicking as he spoke on stage and inspired countless small business owners to go after their dreams,” said Natalie. “He showed that success isn’t about luck, it’s about being bold, making connections, and putting yourself in the right places, even when it feels outside your comfort zone.”

Listening to speakers like Jo Tutchener Sharp, founder of Scamp & Dude, Natalie was reminded that building a legacy and making a lasting impact matters just as much as the bottom line. Having used publicity not only to help clients gain visibility but also to put hip dysplasia awareness on the map and establish herself as a global expert, the event reinforced her belief that when you take control of your story, you can create real and meaningful change.

“SBS isn’t just about a certificate, it’s about action, belief and a conviction to do and be better. It’s about putting yourself forward, making connections, and showing up where it matters so that incredible things can happen," she added. "My mantra in PR is go big or go home, and this event was no exception. I took my own advice, stepped into the spotlight, and proved that when you embrace opportunity, great things happen, and I hope others will do the same.”

With her conversation with Theo sparking a PR moment of her own, one thing is clear: even PR experts need great PR, and sometimes, it comes from the most unexpected places.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact Natalie via natalietrice.co.uk, with more details available at https://natalietrice.co.uk and for SBS head to https://www.theopaphitissbs.com

Natalie Trice is an award-winning PR consultant, author, and media commentator. With almost three decades of experience, she works with businesses and entrepreneurs to help them secure meaningful media coverage and build long-term visibility. Named one of the 45 Women in PR by Women in PR, she is also a university mentor, guest lecturer, and has a PhD pending, making her an advocate for opportunity in the world of publicity.

As an internationally recognised campaigner for hip dysplasia awareness, she has used the media to drive change and build a platform for education and support, ensuring thousands of people now have the resources she lacked when her own son was diagnosed as a baby.

Her book, PR School: Your Time to Shine, offers practical advice for business owners looking to take control of their publicity and gain confidence in telling their stories.

