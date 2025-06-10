Golden Road Gin strikes gold twice at World Gin Awards – a Pembrokeshire triumph

Golden Road Gin, the premium small-batch Welsh gin produced on a small farm in Pembrokeshire, is raising a glass to a remarkable double win: Gold and Best in Class in the Best Redesign category at the World Gin Awards 2025.

This prestigious recognition highlights not just the exceptional craft behind their gin, but also the journey that led to a brand transformation worthy of international acclaim.

Already celebrated for its handcrafted spirit, Golden Road Gin is a unique blend of adventure, authenticity, and joyful discovery. Crafted with ten carefully selected botanicals—including bright juniper, citrus notes, pink peppercorns, and the brand’s signature cherry tea - this gin offers an elegant citrus feel, gentle warmth, and an elegant and refreshing floral finish. Fresh bay leaves, grown on the founders’ own Pembrokeshire farm, add a distinctive unique flavour and local twist.

The brand's recent redesign, featuring a striking Preseli Bluestone-inspired bottle with layered contours and a gold foil trail, captured the judges’ attention. The brand’s eco-conscious approach—using repurposed sheep’s wool insulation for packaging—reflects its commitment to sustainability as well as quality.

Jennifer Wheeler, Co-Founder of Golden Road Gin, shared the inspiration behind the redesign: “In 2023, we had the opportunity to attend the Farm Shop & Deli Show as part of a group organised by the Welsh Government. Wales invests heavily in supporting start-up artisan food and drink producers, and the people involved have years of top-level industry experience. We already knew that Golden Road Gin was world class, having secured a gold medal at the Global Gin Masters competition. We asked for advice within the Welsh community on how we could take things to the next level. The advice we received was that the gin was world class—but our branding at the time didn’t quite reflect the calibre of the product. With support from the Welsh Government and our own investment, we worked closely with a design agency to produce a bottle and brand that more closely reflected the authenticity, adventure, and joy of the Preseli Hills and the ancient Golden Road path here in Pembrokeshire.”

With over 50 establishments now stocking Golden Road Gin across Pembrokeshire—and availability on Amazon bringing a taste of Wales to gin lovers across the UK, this award-winning spirit is poised for even greater success. Having already struck gold at the Global Gin Masters and earned a Great Taste Award, Golden Road Gin is no stranger to international recognition—but this latest accolade sets the stage perfectly for World Gin Day on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Raise a glass to Pembrokeshire’s finest and experience the craftsmanship, the adventure, and the story in every sip.

For more information visit goldenroadgin.co.uk.

