The difference in pay between male and female staff at Goldman Sachs is growing (Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs has revealed that the gender pay gap in its UK institutions widened in 2023, as the bank did not promote more women into top positions. The mean hourly pay difference between men and women at Goldman Sachs International (GSI), its main UK entity, rose to 54% in the last year, according to data submitted to the UK government.

When comparing median hourly pay in the company, women earn 72p for every £1 earnt by men. This is greater than the 53.2% in 2022 and a percentage that highlights the largest disparity since records began in 2017, when the average hourly pay gap was 55.6%. At Goldman Sachs Asset Management International, their UK-based asset management branch, the gap widened to 54.1% from 51.3% the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GSI did increase the number of women hired into their junior roles but it has struggled to move swiftly in promoting and retaining women in the highest paid jobs. In the data, women now occupy 64.6% of the lowest paid jobs at GSI but they hold less than a quarter of the highest paid positions at only 24.3%.

The figures reflect that more women are working in the lower-paid positions across the two Goldman entities, which when combined, account for around 4,000 of the Bank's 45,000 global staff.

Talking points sent to senior Goldman executives for discussions with employees and any clients who call, included acknowledgment from the bank that women are under-represented at more senior levels inside the bank, per the Financial times

In a statement on Thursday they said: “Importantly, this gender pay gap report does not account for pay in similar roles or tenure, but we know that we need to do more to increase representation of women at the senior-most levels of the firm.”