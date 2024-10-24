Goodknight Property Management celebrates fifth anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodknight Property Management has celebrated its milestone fifth birthday by bringing together friends, family, and colleagues who have supported them over the past five years.

Goodknight Property Management was founded by property expert Leana Knight in 2019. Leana saw a gap in the market for property agents focused on the growing high-end Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) sector for working professional tenants. Working with landlords, they create beautiful, well-appointed co-living homes for working professionals, providing much-needed accommodation and boosting the local economy in Poole.

“What an incredible journey it has been,” commented Leana. “Over the past five years, we’ve navigated through some major ups and downs in the world and economy, but we’re proud to say that we’re still standing strong – and thriving! To everyone who has been part of our journey – thank you. Here’s to many more years of providing top-notch residential lettings management, co-living HMOs and investment services.”

Goodknight Property Management was honoured to win two prestigious awards at the Poole Business Awards this year. Founder Leana Knight was crowned Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and the business collected Silver in the Family Business category. The company has also recently expanded, welcoming Katie Ede as their new dedicated Property Manager.

Goodknight Property Management is dedicated to delivering exceptional property management services. In addition to traditional residential lettings, their expertise lies in the meticulous sourcing, establishment, and effective management of HMOs (Houses in Multiple Occupancy), commonly recognised as shared living or co-living spaces, tailored specifically for working professional tenants.