Grant Thornton appoints Tax Director to support mid-market growth across the South

Katherine Reid

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK has promoted Katherine Reid to Tax Director, where she will play a key role in supporting dynamic mid-market businesses across the South to navigate complex tax challenges and achieve their growth ambitions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katherine, who joined Grant Thornton as a graduate in August 2008, has been promoted from within the firm's Oxford Tax team, exemplifying Grant Thornton's commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and fostering career development.

In her new role, she will continue to work closely with ambitious mid-market businesses, helping them understand and manage concerns in an increasingly intricate tax landscape both in the UK and overseas. This support is vital for maintaining compliance and unlocking opportunities for growth and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine’s expertise has supported businesses across a wide range of sectors, and being based in Thames Valley has been utilised in particular by many of the region's science, technology, and other IP-rich industries.

Katherine has a history of providing tax advice on a range of complex issues and brings a unique combination of strong tax technical knowledge with a problem-solving approach to arrive at pragmatic solutions driven by her clients’ commercial needs. She specialises in working with fast-growing businesses that face intricate tax situations, and require practical, real-time support. Her approach focuses on helping clients take comfort in being tax efficient and compliant while also future proofing them for rapid growth and success.

She works closely with private equity backed, privately held, and AIM-listed businesses, where she builds long-term relationships with CFOs and senior management teams, acting as a trusted advisor throughout their growth journey.

Katherine Reid, Tax Director at Grant Thornton UK, said: “This promotion marks an important step in my career at Grant Thornton - from starting out as a graduate to now stepping into the role of director. The firm’s culture of support and its focus on developing people have been central to my growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mid-market businesses often need advice that’s both practical and forward-thinking - tailored to where they are now but also aligned with their future ambitions. Whether it's expansion planning, managing tax risk, or getting ready for investment or sale, my aim is to help them stay compliant, agile, and primed for growth.”

Hazel Platt, Head of Tax at Grant Thornton UK, said: "Katherine's promotion reflects both her exceptional technical expertise and her ability to build strong, trusted relationships with clients. Her practical approach, combined with her academic mindset, makes her uniquely positioned to support the complex needs of growing mid-market businesses.

"This appointment underscores our continued investment in developing senior talent and expanding our tax advisory services across the South. Katherine's deep understanding of the challenges facing ambitious businesses, particularly in the science and technology sectors, will be invaluable as we continue to support clients."