Grant Thornton leads sale of FM company Maxim

Maxim

GRANT Thornton UK LLP's Corporate Finance team has advised the shareholders of North East-based commercial cleaning and facilities company Maxim FM on the sale of the business to private equity backed OCS Group.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Sunderland, Maxim is one of the fastest-growing regional facilities management companies in the UK. It was founded in 2010 and has grown organically and by acquisition into a respected, independent contractor with 1,100 staff and clients across both the public and private sector.

Maxim’s services include commercial and industrial cleaning, maintenance, consumable supplies, as well as hygiene and janitorial services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by OCS, a global company with 120,000 employees, backed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, the US-based private equity investor. It is the sixth strategic acquisition in the UK in the last 18 months.With Maxim FM’s head office in Sunderland, and satellite offices in Glasgow, Bradford, and Swindon, and a strong customer base in the North of England and Scotland, the deal will add regional density to OCS’ cleaning division, enabling the business to capitalise on growth opportunities and deliver enhanced services to an expanded customer base.

Maxim FM brings an established track record in the education sector, which complements OCS’ market-leading expertise, already bolstered by the recent acquisitions of Exclusive Services Group and Accuro. Daniel Dickson, UK & Ireland CEO of OCS, said: “Maxim FM has established itself as a trusted facilities management company throughout the north of England and Scotland through its dedication to customer satisfaction. Their expertise in both public and private sector contracts, along with their regional strength, aligns perfectly with our strategic vision for growth.”

Graham Conway, Managing Director of Maxim FM, added: “Since Maxim FM’s inception nearly 15 years ago, we have focused on delivering exceptional service by placing our clients’ needs at the core of our business. “Becoming part of OCS presents an exciting opportunity for Maxim FM to leverage the Group’s extensive resources and expertise to offer an even wider array of innovative, sustainable solutions to our clients. We are confident this partnership will benefit our colleagues and customers alike, and we are thrilled about the future prospects ahead.”

The Grant Thornton team was led by FM-sector expert Usman Malik, the firm’s Head of Business Services, assisted by Alex Parry, Ammen Arya and Jamie Lannin.

Usman Malik said: “We continue to see consolidation in the facilities management sector, where demand for well-managed growing independent businesses like Maxim is high.”