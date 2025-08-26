Grant Thornton promotes David Mountjoy as Partner to lead Financial Modelling growth

David Mountjoy

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK has promoted David Mountjoy to Financial Modelling Partner, where he will continue to lead and expand the firm's specialist financial modelling capabilities to support clients across transactions and fundraising, strategic planning and decision support, restructuring and insolvency, and funds and valuations.

David, who joined Grant Thornton in June 2013, has been promoted from Financial Modelling Director and has served as head of the Financial Modelling team since summer 2024.

His promotion exemplifies Grant Thornton's commitment to nurturing talent and recognising leadership excellence within its advisory practice.

With 20 years' experience in professional services and 15 years specialising in financial modelling, David brings extensive financial modelling expertise across a broad range of sectors and situations.

In his new role, he will continue to lead the Financial Modelling team, which specialises in developing high-quality bespoke financial models and spreadsheet tools for clients to use for forecasting and analysis purposes. The team creates clear, user-friendly models that provide insight into the opportunities and risks facing businesses and drive better decision-making.

David Mountjoy, Financial Modelling Partner at Grant Thornton UK, said: “I'm incredibly proud to have been promoted to partner and to continue leading the Financial Modelling team at Grant Thornton. Since joining the firm in 2013, I've been massively grateful for the support, coaching, and encouragement that I've received from colleagues and clients to help me develop in such a nurturing environment.

“Financial models are more important than ever in today's uncertain economic climate as they allow businesses to gain insight into the potential financial impact of different changes or situations, enabling them to make better-informed decisions.”

“I'm excited to work alongside such talented individuals who are as passionate about developing great models and supporting clients as I am. Together, we're well-positioned to help businesses navigate complex challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Tomas Freyman, Partner, Head of Valuations and Modelling at Grant Thornton UK, said: “David's promotion to partner is a testament to both his exceptional capabilities and our firm's commitment to developing homegrown talent. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership in building and nurturing a world-class team whilst consistently delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

“This appointment reflects our broader strategy of investing in our people and expanding our advisory capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients. David's deep understanding of multifaceted business challenges, combined with his ability to translate financial insights into actionable strategies, makes him perfectly positioned to drive continued growth.”

“As businesses face an increasingly complex operating environment, having trusted advisers who can provide clarity and strategic direction is more valuable than ever.”