Grant Thornton promotes Innovation Tax Director

Michael Cooper

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has promoted Michael Cooper to Innovation Tax Director. Based in Southampton, Michael will play a key role in the national Innovation Tax team, which is led by three partners and three directors and supported by 50 specialists.

Focusing on enhancing specialist tax advisory capabilities in the South of England, Michael brings nearly two decades of expertise in Research & Development (R&D) tax credits, patent box regulations, and innovation tax strategy, supporting businesses across engineering, software development, manufacturing, and life sciences.

His promotion comes at a pivotal time, as significant changes to the R&D tax regime - including updated rules on contracted out R&D, overseas activity and qualifying expenditure categories - create fresh challenges and opportunities for businesses.

Michael Cooper, Innovation Tax Director at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: "I'm looking forward to growing our team and continuing to build strong relationships with both clients and HMRC. Having spent 19 years with Grant Thornton, I've seen first-hand how the innovative spirit of businesses in the South continues to grow, particularly through our strong network of universities and their spin-out companies.

“With significant changes coming to the R&D tax regime, businesses need clear, practical guidance to navigate new requirements and maximise available opportunities. I'm excited to lead our relationships with R&D-focused businesses across the region, while expanding our team to meet increasing client demand."

Hazel Platt, Head of Tax at Grant Thornton UK LLP, added: "Recognising and investing in the brilliant talent we already have within the team is a core focus for us. Michael’s promotion strengthens our existing offer to clients and puts us in a strong position for further growth, broadening the specialist support and advice that we can provide our varied and dynamic client base across the UK."