Grant Thornton promotes Innovation Tax Director
Focusing on enhancing specialist tax advisory capabilities in the South of England, Michael brings nearly two decades of expertise in Research & Development (R&D) tax credits, patent box regulations, and innovation tax strategy, supporting businesses across engineering, software development, manufacturing, and life sciences.
His promotion comes at a pivotal time, as significant changes to the R&D tax regime - including updated rules on contracted out R&D, overseas activity and qualifying expenditure categories - create fresh challenges and opportunities for businesses.
Michael Cooper, Innovation Tax Director at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: "I'm looking forward to growing our team and continuing to build strong relationships with both clients and HMRC. Having spent 19 years with Grant Thornton, I've seen first-hand how the innovative spirit of businesses in the South continues to grow, particularly through our strong network of universities and their spin-out companies.
“With significant changes coming to the R&D tax regime, businesses need clear, practical guidance to navigate new requirements and maximise available opportunities. I'm excited to lead our relationships with R&D-focused businesses across the region, while expanding our team to meet increasing client demand."
Hazel Platt, Head of Tax at Grant Thornton UK LLP, added: "Recognising and investing in the brilliant talent we already have within the team is a core focus for us. Michael’s promotion strengthens our existing offer to clients and puts us in a strong position for further growth, broadening the specialist support and advice that we can provide our varied and dynamic client base across the UK."