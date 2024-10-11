Grant Thornton strengthens North West team with new Audit Partner promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has promoted Paul Bamber to Audit Partner in its North West team, reinforcing its commitment to growth and excellence in the region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Grant Thornton's Manchester office, Paul will lead the North West Private Capital audit team, focusing on supporting the region's mid-market sector. His promotion forms part of a broader investment strategy in the firm’s operations, which now boasts a 450-strong team across its Liverpool and Manchester offices.

Paul has been an Audit Director at Grant Thornton for three years and brings extensive experience to the role, having previously worked at PwC for over 13 years. He specialises in supporting fast-growing, private equity-backed groups, aligning perfectly with the dynamic business landscape of the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Bamber, Audit Partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: “I’m incredibly proud to step into this new role as Audit Partner and lead our North West Private Capital audit team. The North West market is a vibrant, fast-paced space, and we’re seeing significant growth in private equity-backed businesses, so it’s an exciting time to step up into the new role.

“We are committed to providing the high-quality audit and advisory support that companies need to navigate complex challenges and grow. I look forward to strengthening our relationships with clients and playing a key role in their success stories.”

Mick Frankish, Practice Lead for Grant Thornton in the North West, said: “Paul's promotion to Audit Partner highlights his exceptional skills, dedication, and the value he brings to both our firm and clients. His deep understanding of the sector and strong leadership qualities make him an outstanding addition to our partner group.

"This appointment reflects our ongoing investment in talent and our commitment to providing top-tier services to the North West's business community. Paul's expertise will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success in the region."