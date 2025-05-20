Grant Thornton strengthens regional audit team with Cardiff Partner promotion

Dylan Rees

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK has promoted Dylan Rees to Partner within its audit practice, strengthening the firm's capabilities across Wales and the South West.

Based in Cardiff, Dylan leads audit engagements for a diverse range of clients within the mid-market, with a distinctive focus on private equity backed businesses and companies seeking investment.

With ten years of experience at the firm, Dylan specialises in supporting businesses through complex financial landscapes. His work involves providing constructive challenges to ensure robust financials, identifying process improvements, and connecting clients with relevant experts across different service lines. This holistic approach enables clients to navigate economic uncertainties more effectively and unlock potential value at every stage of their business growth.

With businesses facing a wide range of global economic challenges, including geopolitical tensions and evolving government policies, Dylan’s experience and role exemplifies Grant Thornton’s approach to providing support through a unique blend of global-scale capabilities and personalised service.

The firm's approach goes beyond traditional audit services, providing comprehensive advice and expertise that adds value throughout a client's business journey.

Dylan Rees, Partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: "I'm so excited to be taking the next step in my career at a firm that truly understands the challenges businesses face today. Having seen the positive growth journey over my 10 years here, I'm excited to play a crucial role in our continued development.

"Our strength lies in our ability to provide more than just traditional audit services. We bring comprehensive support to our clients, linking them with the right experts, providing deep industry insights, and helping them protect and create value through even the most challenging economic landscapes. This is about more than numbers - it's about being a trusted partner in our clients' success.

"The firm is actively recruiting top talent, particularly strong senior managers and directors from leading firms. My own journey - joining as a newly qualified accountant in 2015 and progressing to partner in under a decade - is a testament to Grant Thornton's commitment to investing in and supporting talented professionals. Our culture is one that genuinely nurtures potential, offering clear pathways for growth and development."

Rhian Owen, Audit Partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP in Wales, said: "Dylan's promotion to Partner recognises his exceptional contribution to our audit practice and unwavering commitment to client service excellence.

“His deep understanding of the mid-market landscape, particularly within the private equity space, will be invaluable as we continue to grow our teams across Wales and the South West. This promotion strengthens our regional capabilities and positions us well to support clients with their most complex challenges and ambitious growth plans."