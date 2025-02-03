Grenfell, covid and Brexit: Monumental changes in UKCW's first 10 years

George Clarke at UKCW London in 2024

As the UK’s biggest event for the built environment enters its 10th anniversary year, members of the UK Construction Week Advisory Board have been reflecting on some of the biggest impacts to the industry in the show’s first decade.

The UKCW Advisory Board is a prestigious panel of top industry leaders, featuring a Who’s Who of top level experts, including:

Ron Lang, Regional Director, AtkinsRealis

Trudi Sully, UK and Europe Lead - Industrialised Design & Construction

Members of the UKCW Advisory Board

Mott MacDonaldAmanda Long, Chief Executive, Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI)

Emily King, Industrialisation Consultant on the New Hospital Programme, NHS England

Nigel Ostime, Project Delivery Lead, Hawkins Brown

When asked the question: ‘What do you think has been the biggest change or had the biggest impact in the construction sector in the last 10 years?’, board members gave a range of reflections and responses,

Amanda Long commented: “Given the perspective of my work, without doubt the biggest impact has been the Grenfell tragedy; that is what is going to drive the greatest change in terms of culture and behaviour, which will bring together so many of the other changes that need to happen in the sector.”

Emily King added: “I think one of the things that’s had the largest impact over the last 10 years has been COVID - it forced us to rethink and innovate. We’re quite a stagnant industry - we’re like an oil tanker; it takes us a long time to change and struggle to revolutionise because our projects are so big, they take years to even design.

“COVID forced us to reassess everything very, very quickly - we had to rethink every activity to make it safe for everyone. What that encouraged was a reflection on efficiency; being driven from a need is much better than being driven from the top down by your client.”

Trudi Sully commented: “The biggest impact for me personally is that I came into the industry 10 years ago, but throughout that time it’s been about transformation and change; although sometimes it feels like it’s been a slow burn , when you look back there’s been so much happening.”

Ron Lang noted: “I’ve been involved with UK Construction Week for all of its 10 years, and we’ve gone through lots of periods of challenge like COVID, and come together to collaborate on solutions.

“I’m really looking forward to a more positive longer term outlook, because a lot of challenges like climate change still remain.”

Nigel Ostime commented: “For me, the biggest changes have been environmental regulation, digital technology, and Brexit and its impact on the economy.”

Neil Gaisford, Divisional Director, Construction, commented: “These fascinating insights into our first 10 years illustrate not only the raft of incredible challenges the industry has had to face and overcome, but how the sector has to constantly adapt and innovate - a topic which has always been on the agenda at UKCW and will continue to be.”

As UK Construction Week London celebrates its 10-year anniversary, the 2025 seminar programme promises to be the most impactful and engaging yet, built around the unifying theme, "Where Decisions Are Made."

The event will serve as a critical platform for addressing the key challenges and opportunities shaping the construction industry. With a focus on fostering debate, showcasing innovation, and driving actionable outcomes, this year’s seminars will cover a diverse range of topics across eight dedicated theatres, each tailored to the needs of professionals and stakeholders across the sector.

By partnering with organisations like CITB, FMB, CCPi, and RICS, the seminar programme will ensure a rich exchange of knowledge and perspectives. With curated debates, practical workshops, and visionary talks, UK Construction Week London 2025 will truly be where decisions are made.

UKCW’s 10th anniversary comes at a time of huge growth for the show, with additions to the London event including brand new sections Workwear & PPE Live in partnership with PCIAW, Onsite On Hire, a showcase of the latest tools and machinery as well as an array of international pavilions from Italy, China and Turkey.

UK Construction Week will also be co-located with The Stone Show & Hard Surfaces making this event the largest construction exhibition in the UK, delivering a visitor experience that celebrates the built environment and offers more value than ever before to construction professionals.

To find out more about UKCW London and to register for free, visit: https://forms.reg.buzz/ukcw-london-2025/cab-pr