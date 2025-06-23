Gridserve achieves Chargesafe accreditation

ChargeSafe at a GRIDSERVE site

GRIDSERVE, leading provider of on-the-go electric vehicle (EV) charging, is today announcing that it has officially achieved the ChargeSafe Accreditation. This recognition highlights GRIDSERVE’s commitment to providing safe, reliable and accessible charging infrastructure for electric vehicle owners across the UK.

GRIDSERVE’s flagship Electric Forecourts® and Super Hubs are already in the top tier of charging locations rated by ChargeSafe for their safety, reliability and accessibility.

By completing the ChargeSafe Accredited Partner programme, GRIDSERVE is further supported to set new standards in the industry, by enhancing the EV charging experience for all users and giving everyone the confidence to go electric.

GRIDSERVE is at the forefront of revolutionising the EV charging sector and now operates more than 190 locations with 1,400 charging bays. Delivering over 250,000 charging sessions every month, all easily accessed through contactless payments and supported by a 24/7 customer service support centre, GRIDSERVE is the most used network in the UK.

The ChargeSafe Accreditation will enable GRIDSERVE to enhance the charging experience for all and deliver higher standards as it continues to expand and future proof the EV charging network at this critical time in the transition to electric vehicles.

Rebecca Trebble, Chief Product Officer at GRIDSERVE, said: “The ChargeSafe Accredited Partner status demonstrates our continued focus on delivering a safe, accessible and seamless charging experience with the customer at the heart. We always strive to improve our offering through listening to customer feedback and working with partners to enhance our best practice. The ChargeSafe Accreditation is an important milestone in our journey, reinforcing our commitment to safety and accessibility making it easy for everyone to switch to electric.”

Kate Tyrrell, CEO of ChargeSafe, added: “Being a ChargeSafe Accredited Partner isn’t just about meeting standards - it sets GRIDSERVE apart as a leader in user experience as we navigate the EV revolution. By understanding how to deliver electric vehicle charging sites to the ChargeSafe standard, GRIDSERVE is supported to build a network that meets the needs of all users, making the transition to electric equitable for all.”

ChargeSafe is an independent company that evaluates charging networks based on a range of critical criteria, including technical standards, security measures, user experience and overall accessibility. The ChargeSafe Accredited Partner status shows EV drivers that holders of the standard prioritise safety and care about the experience they deliver.