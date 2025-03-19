Guardian Angel Carers expands to Windsor: New local office to provide exceptional home care

Guardian Angel Carers Windsor - logo

Guardian Angel Carers, a leading provider of compassionate and professional home care services, is delighted to announce the opening of its new office in Windsor.

The new location, owned and operated by experienced business owner Louise Cobban, marks an important expansion in ensuring high-quality, person-centred home care is accessible to more individuals in the region.

Following the success of the Spelthorne, Elmbridge and Runnymede branch, which Louise also owns, the Windsor office will bring Guardian Angel Carers’ trusted home care services to the local community. The dedicated team will offer a wide range of personalised care options, including home care and visiting care, companionship, personal care, respite care, dementia support, and live-in care, empowering people to live comfortably and independently in their own homes for longer.

Louise Cobban, Franchise Owner of both Guardian Angel Carers Windsor and Spelthorne, shared her enthusiasm about the expansion. “I am thrilled to bring Guardian Angel Carers to Windsor & Maidenhead and to extend our compassionate home care services to even more people. Our mission is to enrich lives through high-quality, person-centred care that supports independence and well-being. We are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients and their families.”

Guardian Angel Carers Windsor - New branch opened in Thames Street, Windsor

The Windsor branch is backed by Guardian Angel Carers’ values-driven approach, focusing on kindness, professionalism, and reliability. With a team of highly trained Care Angels, Windsor aims to provide a reassuring and supportive service that meets the diverse needs of the community.

Guardian Angel Carers is known for its excellent standards of care, with Spelthorne, Elmbridge and Runnymede celebrating CQC Good status. The new Windsor office aspires to uphold these high standards, ensuring that clients receive the best possible support tailored to their individual circumstances.

To celebrate the launch, Guardian Angel Carers Windsoroffers an open invite to the community at their new office, where you can meet the team, learn about available services, and get stay at home care advice or needs.

For more information about Guardian Angel Carers Windsor or to enquire about home care services, please visit www.gacarers.co.uk/windsor, call the team on 01753 258112 or simply visit them at 59-60 Thames Street, Windsor SL4 1TX.