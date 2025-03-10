Halfords has announced that it will offer interviews to all staff affected by the closure of ATS Euromaster branches in Ilkeston and Burton.

This follows ATS Euromaster’s recent announcement that 86 of its service centres across the UK are set to close due to increasing costs, sluggish growth, and overcapacity. Michelin-owned ATS Euromaster currently operates more than 235 tyre and service centres but has decided to scale up its mobile servicing business while shutting down non-profitable sites.

Paul Senior, Divisional Director at Halfords, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with ATS to explore employment opportunities for affected colleagues, while also ensuring that motorists in this part of Derbyshire continue to have access to competitive, convenient, and trusted automotive services.”

Halfords is also stepping in to assist customers impacted by the ATS closures, prioritising MOT and service bookings originally made with ATS where possible to help motorists avoid delays and keep their vehicles roadworthy.

ATS Euromaster has placed its affected employees under consultation, stating that its priority is to provide “the best level of support possible” to those impacted by the closures. The company has not disclosed which specific sites will be closing or the total number of job losses, but reports suggest that up to 400 employees could be affected.

A spokesperson for ATS Euromaster said: “In a UK automotive aftermarket context of overcapacity, increasing costs and sluggish activity and growth, ATS Euromaster intends to review its current operating model and has put in place a proposal to close non-profitable service centres. Employees impacted by this proposal are under consultation. In the meantime, our priority is to provide them with the best level of support as possible.”

The company also stated that the decision would not affect the quality of services offered to customers. “We intend that it enables us to concentrate our efforts on strategic levels for sustainable development, including services around ATS mobile capabilities and the shaping of a franchise model already successfully developed in several countries.”

Financial reports show that ATS Euromaster reported a loss after taxation of £13.9 million in 2023, an improvement from the £20.6 million loss the previous year. The company’s turnover for 2023 stood at £165.5 million, up from £147.1 million in 2022, but gross margin fell slightly to 42.5% from 44.4% the previous year. Full-year figures for 2024 are expected to be filed in September.