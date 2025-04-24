Hampshire business develops first off-road tyre for vans for National Grid

Micheldever Fleet Solutions (MFS) and General Tire worked together to develop the General Tire Grabber AT3 tyre for use by National Grid Electricity Distribution.

The first all-terrain tyre suitable for van and camper applications which allows vehicles to drive off-road is keeping the wheels of the UK’s electricity infrastructure turning, thanks to a collaboration between one of the UK’s largest fleet operators and a leading tyre brand.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Grid Electricity Distribution – which serves 20 million customers across the Midlands, the South West and South Wales – needed to improve the performance of its vehicles in off-road conditions for engineers working on remote rural infrastructure.

The organisation found its vehicles would often struggle with the wide range of terrains they needed to access, and 4x4s wouldn’t offer the equipment-carrying capacity of its fleet of vans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, it turned to Hampshire-based Micheldever Fleet Solutions (MFS) and General Tire, who worked together to develop the General Tire Grabber AT3 tyre for the van element, which works in normal road conditions as well as off-road.

Micheldever Fleet Solutions (MFS) and General Tire worked together to develop the General Tire Grabber AT3 tyre for use by National Grid Electricity Distribution.

MFS’ parent company Micheldever Tyre Solutions has exclusive distribution rights for General Tire and the partners have now developed multiple additional van sizes of the General Tire Grabber AT3 to target the wider all-terrain market.

Nigel Wright, transport area controller at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “We have one of the largest business fleets in the UK, with vehicles that have to operate in a wide range of conditions and terrains.

“Sometimes off-road driving was difficult for our teams, so it was great to work with General Tire and Micheldever Tyre Services to address this. They have provided us with a solution that is good news for us and our customers as it will ensure greater operational responsiveness and efficiency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MFS and General Tire needed to ensure the tyre provided the correct load index to accommodate the modifications needed to National Grid vehicles, which allow its engineers to safely carry the parts, cabling and tools needed to undertake their work, and other utility vehicles.

Peter Gittens, head of Micheldever Fleet Solutions, said: “This has proved to be a successful collaboration to address a real-world issue which will not only benefit National Grid Electricity Distribution but other fleets in the utility and fleet sector.”

Dave Dineen, director of specialist sales at Micheldever Tyre Services, added: “Listening to our customers is very important and this is a perfect example of how a supplier and a manufacturer can work together to deliver new products that meets business needs.”

For more information on Micheldever Fleet Solutions, email [email protected].