Hampshire revealed as one of the best places to start a business in the UK

New data has found that Hampshire is among the top 10 places to start a business in the UK.

The analysis ranked each county based on factors key to a new business’s success, including the number of start-ups in the last year, business growth rates, average broadband speeds, and distance to London.

Situated only 64 miles from London, Hampshire’s higher-than-average broadband speeds (80.9Mbps) helped the county to rank eighth. In addition to its proximity to the capital and the wide availability of ultrafast broadband Trooli, Hampshire has seen notable business development in the last year. With 5,540 new start-ups founded and 240 businesses within the county deemed ‘high growth’, the area was found to be a promising location for new enterprises.

The West Midlands beat Hampshire to the top spot due to its own thriving business community. With more businesses founded than anywhere else in the UK (13,785), and one of the largest populations of ‘high growth’ businesses, the area offers start-ups a strong chance of success without the London price-tag.

The research, which was conducted by ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, revealed that Hertfordshire comes in second after the West Midlands, with its easy access to London (16 miles) a huge draw for start-ups looking to start a business outside of the capital. Plus, according to ONS data, the county is home to over 230 high-growth businesses, making it one of the highest-growth areas in the UK.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “We support local businesses every day and, with a record number of companies launched last year, we wanted to investigate the start-up hotspots across the country.

“Given how important connectivity is to business success, we weren’t surprised to see counties in the South of England dominating the top spots. With reliable broadband speeds, proximity to London, and a history of steady business growth, areas like Hampshire offer huge opportunities for entrepreneurs.”