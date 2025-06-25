Hampshire security company celebrates a decade of awards

Venture Security team with the awards

Venture Security, a leading independent security company based in Andover, Hampshire, is celebrating after being recognised with a prestigious ACS Pacesetters award for a tenth consecutive year.

The ACS Pacesetters awards are presented annually to the top-performing security companies that have demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to their clients. The awards underscore the importance of maintaining high standards in security provision and celebrate companies that go above and beyond in their efforts to protect people and property.

Paul Howe, Managing Director of Venture Security, commented: "Receiving the ACS Pacesetters award for the tenth year in a row is not just a milestone, it's fantastic recognition for the team and culture we have built at Venture. We thrive on pushing boundaries and setting new standards, with a commitment to always providing the highest quality of service for our customers. Here's to many more years leading the way!"

As well as the company receiving awards, many of Venture’s security officers have been individually recognised as Officers of Distinction over the years, for their actions and conduct handling particularly challenging situations. This has included helping to disarm and detain a man who was a threat to himself and others, supporting a vulnerable and distressed teenager, and carrying out lifesaving first aid.

Established in 2006, Venture Security has expanded from a small team of three to a robust workforce of over 200 employees. The company safeguards more than 400 customer sites across Hampshire, Wiltshire, Somerset, Surrey, and Dorset, including iconic landmarks such as Stonehenge, Newbury and Salisbury Racecourses, and The Roman Baths.

Venture Security's core services encompass mobile security patrols, static guarding, and key holding and alarm response. In response to increasing demand, the company has recently introduced remote CCTV monitoring, managed by specialist operators at their state-of-the-art operations centre in Andover.

You can also find Venture Security officers actively working in towns and city centres throughout the region, where they collaborate with local councils and Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) to address and mitigate anti-social behaviour.