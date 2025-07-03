Hardie Plank challenge is back and better than ever

Hardie Challenge

James Hardie, the world’s number one producer and marketer of high-performance fibre cement cladding and backerboard, has announced the return of it’s hugely successful Hardie Plank challenge, as part of a strategy to increase the number of trained installers across the UK.

Hosted by James Hardie, in collaboration with several builders merchants, the Hardie Plank challenge is a roadshow event that celebrates craftsmanship, precision, and speed. The challenge will take place in 15 locations across the UK, with 3 events per region covering South East, South West, Midlands, North and Scotland. This years’s event kicked off on Thursday 12th June in Wrexham, and runs until October when the winners will be announced.

At each event James Hardie invites installers, customers and dealers to attend and learn about the James Hardie range of products with a focus on Hardie Plank, which offes quality, versatility and faster installation times than alternative cladding products.

Participants will receive comprehensive installation training from a James Hardie technical expert, and be invited to take part in the challenge where competitors will race against the clock to install the Hardie Plank with precision and speed. All participants will receive a branded James Hardie goodie bag and the

‘Fastest Fixer’ on the day will win a brand new JBL Bluetooth Speaker and a £150 voucher. All those who take part will be entered into the national time challenge where the top two fastest installers in the UK will win national prizes worth up to £6,500 from Silverstone Hospitality to massive tech bundles.

Lee Bucknall, UK Country Manager at James Hardie said: “Building on the success of last year’s award-winning event we wanted to work with builders merchants across the country to increase product knowledge of our Hardie Plank products, and also create another exciting opportunity for professional installers to compete for the much coveted title of ‘Fastest Fixer’ in the country!”

Hardie Plank is the perfect timber and uPVC alternative for new builds and renovations, with a convincing texture and natural look, and delivers a low maintenance solution with a unique ColourPlus

technology finish.

Follow the link below for more information, or to register for the event: https://www.hardieplankchallenge.co.uk/register

Thurs 12th June - Huws Gray, Wrexham

Thurs 26th June - Squaredeal, Swindon

Thurs 3rd July - Huws Gray, Sudbury

Thurs 17th July - Dontels Roofing Supplies, Hoddesdon

Thurs 24th July - GAP, Taunton

Tues 29th July - Travis Perkins, Inverurie

Weds 30th July - Travis Perkins, Montrose

Thurs 31st July - Orchard Timber, Livingston

Thurs 21st Aug – Travis Perkins, Cardiff South

Thurs 28th Aug – Huws Gray, Colchester

Thurs 4th Sept – Travis Perkins, Liverpool

Weds 17th Sept – Jewson, Godalming

Thurs 25th Sept – MKM, Bangor

Thurs 2nd Oct – Travis Perkins, Tunbridge Wells

Thurs 9th Oct – TBC (Midlands)