HCR Law advises on PHL Groups acquisition of the business of Totally PLC

Tim Ward, HCR Law

HCR Law has supported PHL Group on its acquisition of certain trading subsidiaries and business activities of Totally PLC.

The nationally reported acquisition brings together two trusted providers with a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care. Founded in 2009, PHL Group is led and owned by clinicians and healthcare leaders. PHL Group operates a wide range of services across the UK and internationally, which include general practice, urgent care, custody healthcare, ADHD services, wait time support, integrated urgent care, Special Allocation Service and Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

Following Totally plc going into administration, HCR Law’s multi-disciplinary team across corporate law and restructuring and insolvency, led by Partners Tim Ward and Paul Gundy, advised longstanding client PHL Group on the acquisition.

The team were rapidly brought together with the right expertise for the client in a tight timeline, ensuring the transaction was able to proceed, leading to the safeguarding of 600 jobs.

Tim Ward, Corporate Partner commented: “When advising clients in these insolvency business scenarios there is always an added layer of significance. We acted quickly to understand the full spectrum of the acquisition, and worked tirelessly to achieve the overriding objective of a successful acquisition with the outcome of safeguarding jobs and delivering a smooth transition of the essential services. We’re pleased to have been an extension of the team for PHL Group on this acquisition.”

Ross Brand CEO of PHL Group added: “I am very pleased that we have acted quickly and decisively to bring our businesses together. This reflects a strong cultural alignment between our two organisations, PHL Group and Totally. I would like to thank HCR Law for their support throughout the tight timeline of the acquisition.”

HCR Law’s expertise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) continues to be recognised at both regional and national levels. In Experian’s latest UK M&A report, HCR Law’s South West team was ranked first in the region, cementing its position as the leading legal advisor for M&A transactions. The firm also retained its top ranking nationwide, reinforcing its reputation as the UK’s leading M&A legal advisor.