Head of Technology at Leicestershire growth partner highlights AI-shaping industries

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant technological dream, and is now rapidly transforming businesses, industries, and economies.

Former Dragons’ Den investor and Implement AI Co-Founder, Piers Linney, has been vocal about the profound shift AI will bring to the way we work and live. With automation and particularly AI agents advancing at an unprecedented pace, Linney has highlighted both the opportunities and challenges businesses must navigate in the age of AI.

Speaking on CNBC, he said: “AI is no longer a futuristic solution reserved for large enterprises; it has become a practical, affordable tool for businesses of all sizes.

“The AI landscape is evolving exponentially, and as its cost decreases, it will no longer be controlled by a single nation-state.

“The focus is shifting away from developing new AI models and toward implementing AI effectively within businesses to enhance productivity and efficiency.”

As AI becomes more accessible, the conversation is no longer about which country is leading the charge but how organisations integrate AI to drive efficiency. Linney, who is also signed to the official leading AI speakers agency, sees implementation, rather than pure technological advancement, as the key to unlocking AI’s real potential.

“AI agents are poised to transform the workforce,” he continued. “Automating cognitive tasks first and eventually integrating with robotics to handle physical work as well.

“Contrary to popular belief, high-income knowledge workers, such as lawyers and financial analysts, face a greater risk of job displacement than lower-wage employees.

“The creative industries are also experiencing disruption, as AI-generated art and photography become increasingly indistinguishable from human-created works.”

Beyond automation in traditional workplaces, AI is already reshaping industries that once seemed untouchable. While automation is often associated with repetitive labour, Linney believes highly skilled professionals in law, finance, and creative fields will feel the greatest impact as AI takes on cognitive and artistic tasks.

“AI-driven personal agents will soon replace traditional internet browsing, offering instant answers tailored to users’ needs, preferences, and even physiological states.

“Automation and AI could shift global manufacturing trends, reducing reliance on low-cost labour markets as robots and AI-driven production become more cost-effective.

“For businesses and governments, the key challenge now is not just understanding AI but actively integrating it into workflows to optimise operations and drive growth.”

The shift in AI’s capabilities will not only redefine how people work but also how economies function. From personalised AI assistants replacing traditional web searches to automation reducing the need for low-cost labour, the global business landscape is on the brink of massive transformation.

The challenge now is for businesses and governments to stop discussing AI in theory and start implementing it in ways that maximise its potential.

Piers Linney is Co-Founder Implement AI which delivers scalable digital workforces of managed AI agents to grow revenue, increase productivity, and optimise costs co that customers can grow their workforce, not their payroll.