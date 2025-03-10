Healthcare and education are the UK's most stressful professional areas, a new study reveals

The human health and social work sector ranks as the most stressful industry in the UK

Professionals in healthcare and education sectors are the most stressed in the UK, according to a new study

Online therapy service manconfidence.co.uk has conducted research to identify the UK's most stressed professions, revealing that human health and social work activities rank highest with a stress score of 91.88 out of 100.

The study analysed factors such as sickness absence rates, reports of stress, depression, or anxiety per 100,000 workers, and total monthly search volumes for stress-related queries across various industries. Each factor was weighted and scored to produce an overall stress index for each profession, with higher scores indicating higher stress levels.

Topping the list is the human health and social work sector, scoring 91.88 out of 100. This industry faces high levels of stress due to demanding work environments, long hours, and the emotional toll of caring for others. According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the human health and social work sector reported one of the highest rates of work-related stress, depression, or anxiety in recent years.

Ranking second with a stress score of 80.35 is the education sector. Teachers and educational staff often experience high workloads, pressure to meet attainment targets, and challenging behaviour from students. Recent surveys by the National Education Union indicate that stress levels among teachers are rising, with many considering leaving the profession due to burnout.

In third place, with a score of 74.65, are other service activities, which include professions such as hairdressing, beauty treatment, and repair of personal goods. While not as prominently discussed, these roles can involve irregular hours, customer service pressures, and financial instability, contributing to elevated stress levels.

Public administration and defence, including social security, ranks fourth as the most stressful industry in the UK, with a score of 72.48. This sector, while traditionally male-dominated, is now more gender-balanced. Workers in this industry often face stress from bureaucratic pressures, accountability, and the critical nature of their roles in public safety and welfare.

At fifth place, financial and insurance activities score 58.37. The high-pressure environment of finance, with its tight deadlines, regulatory demands, and the constant drive for profit, contributes to significant stress among professionals in this industry.

With a score of 55.68, administrative and support services rank sixth. This sector includes roles in office administration, cleaning, and security services, with stress factors including job insecurity, high workloads, and often low remuneration. Ranking seventh is the wholesale, retail, and repair of motor vehicles sector, scoring 51.63, the last industry with a score above the average of 50. This industry deals with sales targets, customer service challenges, and the physical demands of repair work, all of which contribute to high-stress levels.

On the other hand, there are industries that scored significantly low.

At the bottom of the list, with a stress score of 12.27, is the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry. Despite the physical demands and long hours often associated with these professions, workers report lower levels of stress. The nature-oriented work environment and more control over one's work may contribute to this.

Real estate activities are the second-least stressful in the UK, with a stress score of 19.71. While agents face pressures such as fluctuating markets and sales targets, the industry reports lower stress levels, potentially due to flexible working arrangements and autonomy.

Scoring 20.81, the mining, energy and water supply industry ranks as the third-least stressful. Workers may face hazardous conditions and physical demands, but the industry ranks low in overall stress, possibly due to higher wages and regulated working conditions.

With a stress score of 30.53, the manufacturing industry comes next, followed by the construction industry, with a score of 33.12, and the transport and storage sector, scoring 38.84.

Also below the average of 50 are the information and communication, accommodation and food services, and professional, scientific and technical activities, with a stress score of 41.99, 49.74, and 49.82, respectively.

Dr Junaid Hussain, a psychologist from manconfidence.co.uk , commented on the findings, "The high stress levels in healthcare and education reflect the immense pressures faced by professionals who are responsible for the wellbeing and development of others.

“Interestingly, industries associated with high pressure, such as financial and insurance activities, and manufacturing, didn’t rank as high as the healthcare and educational sectors. The finance industry, in fact, was slightly above the average, while manufacturing received a stress score below the average.

“This research highlights the varying levels of pressure professionals in the UK are dealing with. Well-being and mental health must soon become a priority across all industries, or we face the risk of sectors breaking down due to fewer young graduates joining these professions and senior professionals changing careers.”