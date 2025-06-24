Heart of Worcestershire College and Redditch United Football Club forge exciting new education partnership

Photo caption (L-R): Mike Fowler, Academy Manager RUFC David Faulkner, Chairman RUFC Peter Robinson, Vice Principal – Higher Education, Adult and Curriculum Development Judd Doughty – Director of Curriculum

Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) and Redditch United Football Club (RUFC) are delighted to announce a new partnership that will see HoW College deliver a full‑time Higher National Diploma (HND) in Sport and Exercise Science (Coaching Science) alongside RUFC’s elite football development from September 2025.

Designed for ambitious learners who have completed a Level 3 qualification - such as a BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport - the two‑year pathway blends university‑level study with regular training and competitive fixtures in a professional football environment at RUFC’s state‑of‑the‑art 3G facility.

Recruitment is in full swing, and the partnership is aiming to enrol an inaugural cohort of 10 higher‑education learners in September 2025 who are looking for a seamless progression route into higher education while continuing their football development.

Prospective students, parents and guardians are invited to attend an Open Event at HoW College’s Redditch campus on Tuesday 24 June 2025 - the event begins at 1pm at Peakman Street reception for free food and drinks and a chance to meet the HE sports staff and find out more about the programme.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment to support young people in reaching their educational and athletic goals, whilst preparing them for careers in sport.

Michelle Dowse, Principal and CEO of HoW College, said: “Working with Redditch United Football Club to deliver this programme is a really fantastic way to showcase how education and sport can be blended together. We want to offer students access to first class learning and tutoring whilst in a professional football setting. It’s a great opportunity for young people to develop their skills, gain qualifications, and take the next steps towards their dream career.”

Mike Fowler, Academy & Men's First Team Manager at Redditch United, added: "Partnering with HoW College is such an exciting step towards young people receiving a quality education alongside their football development. We're pleased to be able to continue our education offering that will provide a further pathway following our BTEC Level 3 course. Together, we’re offering a solid pathway towards a football career as well as ensuring students are prepared for lifelong success, whatever direction they choose to take."