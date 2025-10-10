Heart surgeon who revolutionised Bypass surgery named UK Entrepreneur of the Year
Dr Birdi made history by performing the UK’s first keyhole quadruple bypass on a beating heart, defying medical convention and setting a new benchmark for minimally invasive surgery.
What began as a conviction that heart surgery could be less traumatic has evolved into a global movement: more than 2,000 lives changed, and 200+ surgeons trained in his techniques worldwide.
His clinic, which once operated out of a single room, is now a hub for innovation, compassion and scalable medical practice. Under his leadership, The Keyhole Heart Clinic has combined surgical excellence with sustainable business discipline — investing in cutting-edge tools, making knowledge shareable, and ensuring patients don’t bear unsustainable costs.
Dr Birdi also works as a consultant to other doctors and institutions, helping embed his systems and methodologies across healthcare environments. His influence is rippling across the cardiothoracic field.
Dr Birdi said:
‘When you’re challenging medical norms, resistance is inevitable. But I believed we could make surgery kinder, safer and more efficient. Over time, by proving outcomes and training others, possibilities turned into practice. My passion now is to ensure that innovation doesn’t stay inside one clinic — it spreads, it heals, it lasts.’
The National Entrepreneur Awards are arranged by Entrepreneurs Circle. The ceremony was held at the ICC Birmingham before 500 attendees, as part of the two-day National Entrepreneurs Convention gathering over 1,500 business owners. The evening was hosted by TV presenter Vernon Kay.
Nigel Botterill, founder of Entrepreneurs Circle, said: ‘Dr Birdi is not only a visionary in medicine, he’s a heroic entrepreneur. His courage to redefine cardiac surgery and his commitment to scaling change globally embody exactly what this award stands for: innovation, impact and leadership.’
The Entrepreneur of the Year award is the top honour among eight categories recognising transformative achievement in business.