AI is no longer a futuristic concept, writes Dale Walker — it’s here, transforming industries and redefining the way organisations operate. It is also proving to be a big revenue generator, with the UK AI market projected to grow to £1 trillion by 2035. From automating routine tasks to optimising decision-making, AI has the potential to boost efficiency and innovation across almost every sector.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every technological advancement brings with it a shift in the workforce dynamic. Job roles that were once person-centred now require a mix of digital and soft skills, and AI has become another catalyst for change in almost every position within a company. This is particularly true for middle management.

Acting as the crucial link between leadership and frontline employees, managers are the people who turn ambitious AI strategies into everyday reality. It is not simply about overseeing teams - it is about guiding them through change, ensuring they have the right skills to ensure AI isn’t just another buzzword but a tool for efficiency and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before we dive into why your managers are arguably the secret weapon in AI success, let’s reestablish why businesses cannot afford to fall behind the competition when it comes to AI adoption.

Why should AI matter to your business?

You may still be on the fence about how AI can help your performance, but the fact is one in six businesses are currently implementing at least one AI tool into their operations according to ONS. For anyone still wondering, just take a moment to think about what you stand to lose without it. Imagine your workflows bogged down by endless manual processes — reports taking hours instead of minutes, and simple tasks eating up time better spent on strategy and growth.

Think about the opportunities you’d miss by not being able to see clear patterns in your business data. What if you couldn’t spot which teams are struggling or which areas are primed for growth? What if you had no way of knowing how to improve efficiency because you lacked the insights AI could provide?

And let’s face it — we’re operating in a fast-paced, competitive world. Businesses that harness AI are already automating time-consuming tasks, improving accuracy, and making faster, smarter decisions. In a recent report on the public sector from The Alan Turing Institute, it was found that AI could help automate around 84% of repetitive transactions across 200 government services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re seeing industries transformed by AI, from customer service chatbots to advanced data visualisation tools that highlight performance gaps in real-time. So, you have a choice: watch competitors pull ahead while your business stays in the slow lane or invest in AI adoption and training to future-proof your operations.

The Trickle-Down Effect of Training

A business is only as strong as the people who run it. And when it comes to AI adoption, the biggest challenge isn’t just implementing new technology—it’s ensuring your team knows how to use it effectively.

Think about it. If leadership embraces AI but frontline employees aren’t given the right guidance, how can the business truly benefit? Mid-level managers play a crucial role in bridging this gap, translating AI strategies into practical, everyday processes. When they receive proper training, they can pass that knowledge down, ensuring AI is seen as a tool to enhance work, not replace it.

And the demand for these skills is only growing. A 2024 government study found AI-related employment has risen by 44%, with 74% of respondents identifying AI integration as a priority for the future. Yet, 53% pointed to limited access to these technologies as a major roadblock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without proper AI training at all levels, businesses risk miscommunication, stalled projects, and missed opportunities. But with the right investment in training, companies can seamlessly integrate AI into their operations—boosting productivity and staying ahead of the competition.

Seeking out True AI Champions

Investing in AI isn’t just about adopting new technology—it’s about future-proofing your business. And the key to making it work? Your mid-level managers.

By giving them access to AI tools and training, companies can improve efficiency, streamline operations, and build a workplace that’s ready for future technological advancements. Mid-level managers are the bridge between the boardroom’s vision and the frontline employees who make things happen. When equipped with AI knowledge, they become true AI champions, ensuring that digital transformation isn’t just a top-down mandate but a fully integrated part of your business.

So, the question isn’t whether AI will shape the future — it’s whether your business is ready to keep up. And the answer starts with investing in the people who will lead the charge.

See www.apprentify.com for more.